Tourism chief touts National Games success, eyes merchandising to boost future events

Hong Kong's successful co-hosting of the 15th National Games has demonstrated the city's capability to manage mega-events and has spurred a new strategic focus on developing event-related merchandise to enhance future cultural and sporting activities, according to the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

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Law told a Legislative Council committee that the 15th National Games and the National Games for Persons with Disabilities were the largest sporting events in Hong Kong's history.

She explained that successfully holding numerous high-level competitions across different locations in a short period required extensive cross-border and inter-departmental coordination and showcased Hong Kong's capacity for hosting major events.

She also noted that visitor arrivals to the city saw a significant increase of approximately 17 to 19 percent during the games.

In response to lawmaker Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong's question about whether strong sales of licensed merchandise could help offset event costs, Law stated that officials were still finalizing the financial accounts.

She clarified that while the National Games mascots were popular, the revenue generated from selling related products alone would not be sufficient to cover the substantial expenses of the events.

However, Law highlighted the potential of such commercial ventures. She pointed to the successful sales of "Pharaoh Cat" merchandise at the "Ancient Egypt Unveiled" exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum as a positive example.

She observed that these products not only brought in direct cash revenue but also attracted more visitors to the exhibition, who were drawn by the "buying frenzy."

Law confirmed that promoting the industrialization of creative and peripheral products will be a key direction for future culture, sports, and tourism events.

The discussion also touched on the city's sports infrastructure. Lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan raised concerns about the readiness of local venues for international competitions.

She mentioned that despite the government's goal to industrialize the sports sector, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) was unable to provide a list of 3x3 basketball courts that meet international standards.

Law responded that she would follow up with the LCSD on the matter.

She acknowledged that the venue requirements for the highest level of international competitions are indeed very demanding, and it is possible that not many public venues currently meet these stringent standards.