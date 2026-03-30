New abortuses memorial facility lets families release grief with water-soluble messages

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) will open the Wo Hop Shek Garden of Forever Love Phase II on Wednesday (Apr 1), providing more spaces for families to keep the remains of abortuses under 24 weeks’ gestation.

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The new phase, which begins accepting public applications on the same day, also features Hong Kong’s first water-soluble commemorative facility — The Spring of Love — which will be open for free use by families wishing to honor their lost loved ones.

The new facility allows family members to write messages on water-soluble paper and watch them dissolve, symbolizing the release of grief and the enduring nature of love. The name "The Spring of Love" combines the imagery of spring water with a homophone for "enduring" (both pronounced "chuen" in Cantonese), signifying that love and remembrance flow endlessly, allowing love to last forever.

Since 2018, the government has introduced new measures to support families coping with the loss of young lives, according to an FEHD spokesman. The Garden of Forever Love was first launched in Wo Hop Shek, Fanling, in 2019, and similar facilities have since opened at Cape Collinson and Shek Mun, expanding available services.

The gardens are designed to offer a peaceful resting place for the deceased and a comforting space for families to remember and find solace. Officials say the tranquil setting helps parents process grief and maintain a symbolic connection with their children, reflecting the government’s aim to support both the departed and the living.

With the original Wo Hop Shek Garden of Forever Love nearing capacity, the new phase adds 619 spaces for families. The facility’s décor—featuring stars, moons, clouds, and birds—is intended to evoke the gentle atmosphere of a nursery, offering comfort to grieving parents.