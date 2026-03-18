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NEWS

Real Madrid fans awarded $4,400 each after 15-month legal battle over cancelled meet-and-greet

NEWS
47 mins ago
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Real Madrid Hong Kong Fans Club members have won compensation after a 15-month legal battle over a 2024 meet-and-greet event where stars left early, with the court ruling that the organizer's arrangements were inadequate.

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Twenty-six fans who paid about HK$200,000 for package tickets to meet legendary players at the December 2024 exhibition match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends sued for compensation. Fans had purchased HK$6,880 packages promising meet-and-greet opportunities with all players, but many players had already departed, leaving only a 15-minute session with a few.

The fans club said the court ruled in favor of claimants, awarding HK$4,400 each in full compensation. The organizer was found to have failed in its contractual arrangements.

While the fans club acknowledged that no money could compensate for the disappointment of missing the chance to meet longtime idols, they said the legal action was about holding organizers accountable and protecting consumer rights rather than seeking large financial awards.

Organizer legends.assemble.asia previously issued a statement apologizing, saying some stars left the signing session abruptly to prepare for the match. Portuguese legend Luis Figo later posted on social media praising Hong Kong as an "amazing place" and expressing appreciation for fans' love and support.

Real Madrid meet-and-greet compensation

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