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NEWS

Family of worker who died at Shek Kwu Chau site says he worked overtime until midnight, had no lunch breaks

NEWS
39 mins ago
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The family of a 50-year-old worker who died after collapsing at a construction site on an artificial island near Shek Kwu Chau  has spoken of his grueling overtime schedule, revealing he worked until midnight just days before his death and sometimes went without lunch.

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The man, surnamed Chan, was taken to hospital after collapsing at the site on Monday but was later pronounced dead. His wife, who was unable to see him for a final time, broke down in tears, crying: "He's gone, just like that."

Relatives told reporters that Chan had only one day off since March 19, regularly working three hours of overtime daily. Last Friday, he worked seven hours of overtime, finishing at midnight before having to leave home again at 6am.

"He told his family that overtime was exhausting. Sometimes he had no rest and couldn't even eat lunch," a relative said.

According to a work log provided by the family, the deceased began working at the Shek Kwu Chau construction site on March 19, with only one day off since then. He worked at least three hours of overtime daily, including seven hours of overtime last Friday
According to a work log provided by the family, the deceased began working at the Shek Kwu Chau construction site on March 19, with only one day off since then. He worked at least three hours of overtime daily, including seven hours of overtime last Friday
A pair of work gloves used by the victim still hangs by the window at home.
A pair of work gloves used by the victim still hangs by the window at home.
The victim's work log recorded his daily working hours.
The victim's work log recorded his daily working hours.

Chan, who was in good health with no chronic illnesses, moved to Hong Kong more than two years ago and worked as a laborer. He was the sole breadwinner for his family, including his wife, who has not yet obtained Hong Kong permanent residency, two sons, and his elderly mother in mainland China.

His family said the company has not contacted them since the incident, nor did anyone come to the hospital. They only learned of the accident when a relative called Chan's phone and a police officer answered.

"We want to know what happened. Why didn't they call the emergency contact when he collapsed in the morning?" a relative asked.

Shek Kwu Chau sudden death overtime

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