Night Recap - March 30, 2026

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Retired Janice Tse appointed Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Secretary

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The State Council on Monday appointed Janice Tse Siu-wa as the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, following the nomination by Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu.

42 arrested as ICAC and police crack down on triad-linked corruption in building maintenance

A joint operation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and police has led to the arrest of 42 individuals, dismantling a corrupt scheme involving triad infiltration of the city's building maintenance industry.

Mainland driver arrested after viral video shows toddler steering car

A 22-year-old mainland man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a video circulated online showing him allowing a young child to sit on his lap and steer a moving car in Tuen Mun.

Fire alarm halts Wang Fuk Court public hearing as witness details ignored safety concerns

A public hearing into the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire was briefly halted by its own fire alarm on Monday, before a grieving resident testified that repeated safety warnings about on-site smoking and renovation issues were ignored by both the contractor and the Urban Renewal Authority (URA).

MK Community Living Room features HK’s first Muslim meal prep area with prayer room

The Mong Kok Community Living Room in Win Century Centre opened Monday, serving 500 subdivided flat tenants in the area annually and a total of 80,000 people, the government expected.

Business Today

BOC Hong Kong profit up 5pc to $40.1b in 2025

BOC Hong Kong (2388) saw its net profit rise 4.9 percent year-on-year to HK$40.1 billion in 2025, while the sluggish local commercial property sector still weighed on its loan quality.

KT Marina II's second sales brochure offers 1,121 units

KT Marina II, in Kai Tak, co-developed by K Wah International (0173), Wheelock Properties, and China Overseas Land and Investment (0688), has uploaded the second sales brochure of 1,121 units on Monday.

SFC targets the launch of uncertificated securities market regime on November 16

The Securities and Futures Commission said on Monday that the uncertificated securities market regime is targeted to be launched on November 16 this year, and the commencement notice will be tabled before the Legislative Council in the second quarter to bring the USM legislation into effect.

AgBank leads China's big five lenders in annual profit rise

Agricultural Bank of China (1288) reported on Monday a 3.18 percent rise in net profit for 2025, the fastest growth among the country’s top five lenders.

FourSemi rises 1.1 times in the gray market on Monday, followed by Tongshifu

Shanghai FourSemi Semiconductor, a smart power amplifier chip design company, rose 1.1 times in the gray market on Monday.

World/China

Israel PM restores access after Latin Patriarch blocked from Holy Sepulchre

Israel said the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem would regain access to Christianity's holiest site after the decision to block him from entering the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday triggered international condemnation.

Taiwan opposition leader accepts Xi's invitation to visit China

The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party accepted an invitation from Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit in April, her party and Chinese state media reported Monday.

PetroChina says Strait of Hormuz oil and gas supplies account for roughly 10pc of its operations

PetroChina (0857), Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, is operating overall as normal, with about 10 percent of its crude oil and natural gas supplies delivered via the Strait of Hormuz, its chairman said on Monday.

China's DeepSeek AI chatbot suffers longest outage since viral rise in early 2025

China's popular DeepSeek artificial intelligence chatbot suffered on Monday its longest outage since the viral rise of its flagship R1 and V3 models early last year.

Air China resumes flights to North Korea but stops taking fresh bookings

China's flag carrier resumed flights between the capital Beijing and North Korea's Pyongyang on Monday, but it has stopped taking fresh bookings on the route, according to Chinese state media and a tour operator.