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NEWS

Ceci Lee strikes gold again at Asian Track Cycling Championships

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Prashan Limbu

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Hong Kong cycling sensation Ceci Lee Sze-wing captured her second gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships on Monday, winning the women's scratch race in a powerful performance that also saw teammate Chu Chun Wai secure a bronze in the men's event.

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Having already collected a full set of gold, silver, and bronze medals earlier in the competition, Lee demonstrated her formidable form once again in the 10-kilometer women's elite scratch race in the Philippines.

In a hard-fought contest, Lee outsprinted her rivals, including Chen Ning of China and Tsuyaka Uchino of Japan, to claim the top spot on the podium.

The victory was particularly sweet for Lee, as she turned the tables on Chen, who had bested her in the omnium event earlier in the championships.

In the men's elite scratch race, Hong Kong's Chu Tsun-wai also delivered a strong performance, earning a bronze medal behind competitors from China and Kazakhstan.

The Hong Kong team's junior cyclists continued to add to the medal tally. Yau Chung-ming, who had already won a bronze in the elimination race despite a crash, showed his resilience by securing another bronze in the men's junior omnium.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Ma clinched a bronze in the men's junior 1-kilometer time trial, finishing with a time of 57.202 seconds.

In the women's junior omnium, Law Ching-kiu finished in fourth place, narrowly missing out on a medal.

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