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NEWS

HK braces for squally thunderstorms and powerful gusts

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong is bracing for severe weather as a band of intense thundery showers approaches from the west of the Pearl River Estuary.

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According to the Observatory, the system is moving eastwards and is expected to reach the city within the next one to two hours. Some districts may experience heavier downpours, squally thunderstorms, and powerful gusts.

The forecaster is urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

squallythunderstormgustdownpours

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