MK Community Living Room features HK’s first Muslim meal prep area with prayer room

The Mong Kok Community Living Room in Win Century Centre opened Monday, serving 500 subdivided flat tenants in the area annually and a total of 80,000 people, the government expected.

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To support minority users, the living room features Hong Kong's first independent Muslim meal preparation area, as well as a consultation and prayer room with directional signs for easy access to prayer.

The living room operates on a card-swiping membership system where users must register as members.

Subdivided flat tenants in the area with at least one flat member being a Hong Kong resident, those meeting relevant income qualifications or passing an income review can register as members.

Introducing artificial intelligence, smart management, and interactive equipment, the living room is operated by the New Home Association, with venue funded by Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited and operating expenses subsidized by the Community Care Fund.