Retired Janice Tse appointed Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Secretary 

The State Council on Monday appointed Janice Tse Siu-wa as the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, following the nomination by Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu.

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Lee said Tse is a seasoned, retired Administrative Officer who served the Government for over 37 years with distinguished performance.

Tse joined the Government in June 1987 and retired in January of last year. During her time in the Government, she served in the Executive Officer and Labour Officer Grades before joining the Administrative Service in June 1988, rising to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A1 in April 2023.

She also served in various bureaus and departments, including a two-year position as Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment) from January 2023 until she retired.

“She possesses strong leadership abilities, extensive administrative and management experience, and is able to establish effective communication and co-operative relationships at all levels of government,” Lee said.

He also added that the Bureau's paramount responsibility will be to take the lead in coordinating and compiling Hong Kong's first five-year plan, which is of great significance to Hong Kong's future development.

The former Secretary, Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, resigned from his post in January of this year, due to health reasons.

Tsang disclosed that his prostate cancer index had risen and showed little improvement after surgery. Following his departure, his position was temporarily filled by the Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Clement Woo Kin-man.