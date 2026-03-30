logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Retired Janice Tse appointed Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Secretary 

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The State Council on Monday appointed Janice Tse Siu-wa as the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, following the nomination by Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee said Tse is a seasoned, retired Administrative Officer who served the Government for over 37 years with distinguished performance.

Tse joined the Government in June 1987 and retired in January of last year. During her time in the Government, she served in the Executive Officer and Labour Officer Grades before joining the Administrative Service in June 1988, rising to the rank of Administrative Officer Staff Grade A1 in April 2023.

She also served in various bureaus and departments, including a two-year position as Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment) from January 2023 until she retired.

“She possesses strong leadership abilities, extensive administrative and management experience, and is able to establish effective communication and co-operative relationships at all levels of government,” Lee said.

He also added that the Bureau's paramount responsibility will be to take the lead in coordinating and compiling Hong Kong's first five-year plan, which is of great significance to Hong Kong's future development.

The former Secretary, Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, resigned from his post in January of this year, due to health reasons. 

Tsang disclosed that his prostate cancer index had risen and showed little improvement after surgery. Following his departure, his position was temporarily filled by the Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Clement Woo Kin-man.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong Children's Hospital resumes full otolaryngology services after year-long disruption
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK braces for squally thunderstorms and powerful gusts
NEWS
1 hour ago
Worker dies after collapsing at Shek Kwu Chau construction site
NEWS
2 hours ago
Martin Lee, Chief Operating Officer (Chinese & Western Restaurants) of Maxim's Group
Maxim's COO urges Chinese restaurant transformation amid shifting demands
NEWS
3 hours ago
Eric Chan to lead delegation to mainland to study university towns for Northern Metropolis development
NEWS
5 hours ago
The Future of Care: HKSTP’s Tech Pioneers Transforming Global Healthcare with AI+
Morning Recap - March 30, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man arrested at Wong Tai Sin for assaulting off-duty officer over e-cigarette use
NEWS
10 hours ago
Driver arrested after minibus moves off as woman alights, passenger loses consciousness
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
NEWS
10 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
NEWS
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.