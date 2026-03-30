Eric Chan to lead delegation to mainland to study university towns for Northern Metropolis development

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki will lead a delegation to the mainland to visit local higher education infrastructure and exchange views with university experts in a view to advancing the construction of the Northern Metropolis University Town.

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The research task force set up by the Working Group on Planning and Construction of the University Town under the Committee on Development of the Northern Metropolis will visit Zhejiang, Beijing, and the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei.

Other delegation members include Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin, Head of the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Stephen Wong Yuen-shan and Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li.

During the visit, the delegation will tour higher education campuses and university towns, meet officials, experts, and scholars to discuss campus operations, development, and the industry-education collaboration.

They will also visit the local Department of Education to exchange views on strengthening education co-operation.

Eric Chan and Choi will return to the city on April 2 and April 3 respectively. During their absence, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing will serve as the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration, and Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai will be the Acting Secretary for Education.