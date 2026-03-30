logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Eric Chan to lead delegation to mainland to study university towns for Northern Metropolis development

NEWS
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki will lead a delegation to the mainland to visit local higher education infrastructure and exchange views with university experts in a view to advancing the construction of the Northern Metropolis University Town. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The research task force set up by the Working Group on Planning and Construction of the University Town under the Committee on Development of the Northern Metropolis will visit Zhejiang, Beijing, and the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei. 

Other delegation members include Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin, Head of the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Stephen Wong Yuen-shan and Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li.  

During the visit, the delegation will tour higher education campuses and university towns, meet officials, experts, and scholars to discuss campus operations, development, and the industry-education collaboration. 

They will also visit the local Department of Education to exchange views on strengthening education co-operation.

Eric Chan and Choi will return to the city on April 2 and April 3 respectively. During their absence, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing will serve as the Acting Chief Secretary for Administration, and Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai will be the Acting Secretary for Education.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Future of Care: HKSTP’s Tech Pioneers Transforming Global Healthcare with AI+
Morning Recap - March 30, 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man arrested at Wong Tai Sin for assaulting off-duty officer over e-cigarette use
NEWS
5 hours ago
Driver arrested after minibus moves off as woman alights, passenger loses consciousness
NEWS
5 hours ago
Man hospitalized after fire breaks out at Chungking Mansions guesthouse
NEWS
6 hours ago
Power outage strands 600 residents at Tin Chung Court after electrical room blast
NEWS
8 hours ago
Health and psychological assessment required for Wang Fuk Court fire victims returning home
NEWS
12 hours ago
Surge in mainland high-speed rail tours as Hongkongers reroute Easter travel plans amid Middle East unrest
NEWS
14 hours ago
Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan
Kai Tak Sports Park maximizes functionality by hosting weekly events, says sports commissioner
NEWS
16 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 departures to open May 27; fifteen airlines to relocate
NEWS
27-03-2026 19:22 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
NEWS
20 hours ago
Japan holds first summit on Fuji eruption response, warns of up to 30cm of ash in worst-case scenario
WORLD
26-03-2026 05:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.