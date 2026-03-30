Worker dies after collapsing at Shek Kwu Chau construction site

A male construction worker died after collapsing at a worksite on an artificial island near Shek Kwu Chau on Monday morning (Mar 30).

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Police said the incident occurred at about 11.21am, when the man, believed to be in his 40s, suddenly lost consciousness while working. Co-workers called police for assistance.

A helicopter from the Government Flying Service was sent to the scene and airlifted the unconscious worker to Eastern Hospital. Paramedics performed CPR during the transfer.

He was later certified dead at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.