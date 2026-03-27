Man with knife arrested in busy Sham Shui Po market after public outcry

A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for possession of an offensive weapon after he was filmed casually wandering through a crowded Sham Shui Po street market with a fruit knife in hand.

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A video of the incident, which occurred yesterday evening, was posted on the social media platform Threads, sparking alarm among the public and prompting a police investigation.

The footage showed a man in a black vest and shorts holding a fruit knife in his right hand as he meandered through the bustling Apliu Street, with many passersby failing to notice the weapon.

The person who filmed the incident reported it to the police, expressing their shock and reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings.

The incident drew numerous comments online, with many expressing disbelief that other pedestrians seemed oblivious to the potential danger.

Several users referenced recent high-profile knife attacks in Hong Kong, including a fatal stabbing at Hollywood Plaza in Diamond Hill and another incident at Tuen Mun Town Plaza, highlighting the public's heightened sense of fear.

Netizens praised the person who filmed the video for their quick thinking in alerting the authorities.

Police confirmed that they received a report at 11.56pm about a suspicious man with a knife near the Sham Shui Po MTR station exit C.

Officers who arrived at the scene located the man and found a 24-centimeter-long fruit knife in his possession. He was subsequently arrested, and the case has been handed over to the Sham Shui Po police district for further investigation.