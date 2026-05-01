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Man, 67, arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into railing on Tsing Long Highway

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car crashed into a roadside railing on Tsing Long Highway late on Thursday night, police said.

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The incident occurred around 11pm when the private car, traveling towards Yuen Long, apparently lost control and slammed into the barrier.

Police who arrived at the scene detected alcohol on the driver, surnamed Fung. He failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He is being detained for investigation.

Tsing Long Highway drink-driving arrest

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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