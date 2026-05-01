Man, 67, arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into railing on Tsing Long Highway

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24 arrested in Tin Shui Wai anti-illegal gambling operation
29-04-2026 05:05 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Man, 23, arrested for suspected arson at Nam Shan Estate community centre
31-03-2026 01:14 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
29-04-2026 20:56 HKT