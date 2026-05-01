Man, 67, arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into railing on Tsing Long Highway

A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car crashed into a roadside railing on Tsing Long Highway late on Thursday night, police said.

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The incident occurred around 11pm when the private car, traveling towards Yuen Long, apparently lost control and slammed into the barrier.

Police who arrived at the scene detected alcohol on the driver, surnamed Fung. He failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He is being detained for investigation.