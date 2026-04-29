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24 arrested in Tin Shui Wai anti-illegal gambling operation

NEWS
29 mins ago
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Police arrested 24 people during an anti-illegal gambling operation in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday, with those detained aged between 39 and 82, authorities said.

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Officers from the Yuen Long district special duty squad conducted the operation near Ping Ha Path, arresting 15 local men and nine local women on suspicion of "operating or managing illegal gambling in a street" and "gambling in a place other than a casino." A batch of gambling paraphernalia and several thousand dollars in cash were also seized.

All arrested have been released on bail and must report back to police in late May.

Tin Shui Wai illegal gambling arrest

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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