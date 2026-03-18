Customs seizes $870,000 cannabis buds at airport, Bangkok passenger arrested

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3 arrested after $2.6m heroin seized in Choi Wan Estate flat
18-03-2026 01:44 HKT
Customs seizes 32 live lizards, snakes smuggled in snack cans at airport
18-03-2026 00:42 HKT
Customs seizes $1.7m cannabis at airport, 2 men arrested
16-03-2026 04:58 HKT
Customs busts $4.7b money laundering syndicate, seizes drugs
13-03-2026 05:20 HKT
Customs seizes illicit fuel at sea, arrests 75-year-old captain
12-03-2026 02:27 HKT
Customs seize 5m illicit cigarettes worth $22m in Kwai Chung warehouse raid
11-03-2026 03:00 HKT
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Wong Tai Sin industrial building raid
10-03-2026 03:48 HKT
Judge orders US Customs to process refunds on illegal Trump tariffs
05-03-2026 10:55 HKT