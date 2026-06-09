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LEISURE

Rolex records 100 years of Oyster in Shanghai

LEISURE
09-06-2026 21:11 HKT
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The 'Oyster Story' exhibition at the Shanghai West Bund Dome. (Rolex)
The 'Oyster Story' exhibition at the Shanghai West Bund Dome. (Rolex)

Rolex is celebrating the centenary of its Oyster wristwatch with an exhibition taking place at the West Bund Dome in Shanghai, featuring rare collector pieces, technical innovations, and immersive installations to commemorate the revolutionary waterproof watch that has accompanied explorers, athletes, and innovators for many years.

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Until June 28, the "Oyster Story" exhibition guides visitors through the historic journey of the Oyster – first introduced in 1926 – conceived by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf’s vision of a wristwatch that could withstand water and dust while maintaining precision and reliability.

The main pavilion spotlights the evolution of the Oyster and showcases timepieces worn by renowned personalities. Highlights include a display of 100 portraits of Rolex wearers and a collection of contemporary and heritage models, many of which were privately loaned for the event.

The exhibition’s SUPERLATIVE pavilion reveals the artistry behind every timepiece. A central feature is the optical atomic clock, developed by Rolex, which demonstrates the brand’s commitment to precision.

Visitors can also experience a cinema screening that chronicles the Oyster’s legacy on the wrists of global trailblazers, and explore Rolex’s influence on watchmaking, sports, the arts, and conservation at the Library Lounge.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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