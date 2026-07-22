Step inside CJ Hendry’s dreamlike juju world at Pacific Place

A family of floppy-eared creatures is taking over Admiralty this summer, filling Pacific Place with a soft and surreal world of color, reflections and more than 400 plush toys.

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Running from July 23 to August 16, juju world brings Australian artist CJ Hendry’s collectible character to Hong Kong on its largest local outing to date. The main installation at Garden Court comprises three immersive areas designed in collaboration with creative production partner Pen & Paper.

Visitors first encounter juju Planet, a sculptural centerpiece where oversized jujus appear to inhabit their own brightly colored universe. The adjoining juju Room surrounds visitors with more than 400 plush figures, while the juju Infinity Mirror extends the character’s long ears and flower-covered eye through seemingly endless reflections.

Recognizable by its drooping ears and a flower resting over one eye, juju began as Hendry’s first collectible toy series.

Hendry has described the character as playful, carefully crafted and intended to bring art closer to everyday life.

“I’ve always loved the idea of taking art off the walls and into people’s hands,” she said when juju was first unveiled.

That idea continues at Pacific Place, where the experience sits somewhere between an art installation, a fantasy playground and contemporary collectible culture. Rather than asking visitors to observe from a distance, its mirrored and plush-filled environments invite them to physically enter the character’s world.

A separate limited-time store will offer nine Hong Kong-exclusive blind-box designs, joined by five rarer hidden editions, each packed in a metallic tin and priced at HK$230. Capsule machines will dispense interchangeable clothing, flower eyes, earrings and hair accessories for HK$40 to HK$80, allowing collectors to give their jujus a more personal look.

Other items include a 12-inch rainbow-gradient plush toy priced at HK$620, alongside hats, T-shirts, water bottles and key chains. The Hong Kong colorways were created specifically for the city, adding a local chapter to a series that first appeared here before expanding into larger immersive experiences.

The main juju world installation at Garden Court on Level LG1 is open from 10am to 10pm and does not require registration. Entry arrangements apply only to the merchandise store on Level L1 near Lane Crawford, which opens from 11am to 9pm.

Pacific Place above members may redeem a store ticket through the mall’s app using 1,000 points, while same-day queue tickets will be distributed from 10am. Each ticket admits one visitor, who may be accompanied by one child aged 12 or below, and allows the purchase of up to 10 Hong Kong-exclusive blind boxes. (Click here for details)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

