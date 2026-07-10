Tsim Sha Tsui Central serves up football fever

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City’s biggest Ani-Com & Games fair opens this month
08-07-2026 16:20 HKT
Recentering Central Asia in the world's largest Islamic museum
06-07-2026 06:00 HKT
Pixar, Marvel and local touches shape Hong Kong Disneyland’s next chapter
01-07-2026 09:00 HKT
Time sealed in history: Rolex traces 100 years of the Oyster
30-06-2026 07:30 HKT
From trams to dai pai dongs, Wellcome revisits neighborhood memories
16-06-2026 08:30 HKT
Disney to host 'Pixar Summer Fest' from today to August 31
12-06-2026 07:30 HKT
Miffy’s official flower shop blooms in Causeway Bay
10-06-2026 08:00 HKT
Rolex records 100 years of Oyster in Shanghai
09-06-2026 21:11 HKT
Hong Kong Summer Fun to kick off with upgraded Dragon Boat Festival
02-06-2026 16:52 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT