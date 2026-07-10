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LEISURE

Tsim Sha Tsui Central serves up football fever

LEISURE
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Football fever is set to sweep through Tsim Sha Tsui Central as Knutsford Terrace turns into a lively viewing spot for fans during the final stages of this year’s global football tournament.

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Tsim Sha Tsui Central Strategic Development Association, or T-Central, is launching the “All In to the GOAL” joint promotion from July 10 to 20, bringing together restaurants and bars in the district to offer live match screenings, food and drink deals, and late-night dining experiences.

Led by Miramar Group, T-Central is working with Now TV and the Hong Kong Bar & Club Association to create a one-stop football atmosphere in one of Kowloon’s best-known dining and nightlife areas.

Participating venues on Knutsford Terrace will offer high-definition match broadcasts through Now TV’s licensed coverage, allowing fans to gather over food, drinks and the shared excitement of the game.

Several venues will offer limited-time deals, including complimentary welcome drinks, buy-one-get-one-free offers, extended happy hours and discounts of up to 50 percent. Participating restaurants and bars include GuluGulu, The Ring, 404 Not Found, Atmosphere, Caliente, Joe Bananas Kowloon, Maze Bar, SPICE Restaurant & Bar, Port, Vesper, VSING Beats and VSING Knutsford.

Five venues will provide Now TV live match screenings: GuluGulu, 404 Not Found, VSING Beats, VSING Knutsford and Vesper.

To make late-night visits easier, Mira Place will also offer a half-price overnight parking promotion during the campaign period. From 11pm to 7am, parking will start from HK$40 per session.

For details, click here.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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