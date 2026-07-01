Pixar, Marvel and local touches shape Hong Kong Disneyland’s next chapter

Hong Kong Disneyland is preparing for its next chapter of fun, with construction well underway on new Pixar-themed and Marvel-themed experiences that will further expand the park’s storytelling universe.

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The upcoming Pixar entertainment experience, set to debut next year, will be an immersive theatrical adventure that invites guests to join beloved Pixar characters on a journey blending physical and digital environments.

Designed around the power of play and the joy of friendship, the new experience will bring Pixar’s warmth, humor and imagination into a more interactive setting.

The project will also carry local touches unique to Hong Kong. Beyond familiar Pixar characters, elements inspired by classic toys known to local audiences are expected to appear.

From the construction hoardings, colorful oversized xylophone pieces and Chinese chess-inspired features can already be seen, offering an early glimpse of how the new area may connect Disney storytelling with Hong Kong’s own play memories.

The new Marvel-themed experience will also be unique to Hong Kong. It will feature an all-new attraction, along with immersive entertainment and distinctive retail offerings.

Inspired by Tony Stark’s vision for a better future, the area will bring together brilliant minds from the Avengers and their allies in Hong Kong, showcasing cutting-edge inventions and technologies through a superhero lens.

The expansion comes as the resort continues to build on the momentum of its 20th anniversary celebration, which has turned merchandise, food and themed experiences into key parts of the park’s festive atmosphere.

During the anniversary period, the resort launched more than 400 new and exclusive anniversary merchandise items. Since late June last year, about 3.56 million pieces of 20th anniversary merchandise have been sold. Among them, the SouvenEARS series recorded sales of around 600,000 pieces, becoming one of the most recognizable party items of the celebration.

Themed blind box collections inspired by park attractions and classic resort elements have also proved popular, with more than 530,000 pieces sold in fiscal year 2025.

For two decades, the resort’s merchandise team has turned Disney stories into keepsakes that guests can collect, gift and carry into their daily lives. The strong response to the anniversary products reflects how Disney souvenirs have grown beyond simple memorabilia to become part of the guest experience itself.

Dining has been another important part of the celebration. The resort introduced more than 80 new food and beverage items for the 20th anniversary, with more than 760,000 anniversary-themed food items sold since the celebration began. Limited-time anniversary sets offered by park restaurants have also recorded nearly 400,000 orders.

The anniversary popcorn buckets have been another hit, with sales reaching 170,000 cups. Meanwhile, the Olaf soft serve launched after the opening of World of Frozen has sold more than 860,000 pieces, making the cheerful snowman one of the park’s most popular edible icons.

The resort sees dining as more than a pause between attractions. Over the years, its food and beverage offerings have become part of what it describes as an “EATertainment” experience, extending Disney stories through flavors, presentation and seasonal creativity. The team has continued to adapt menus to guests’ park routines and changing tastes, while offering options for visitors from Hong Kong and around the world.

The park’s Chinese restaurant has also reopened after renovation, shifting from an outsourced operation to being run directly by the resort. The refreshed restaurant introduces Chinese desserts shaped with Disney Princess-inspired designs, as well as updated Hong Kong-style treats such as iced red bean drink with soft serve.

With new Pixar and Marvel experiences on the way, and strong momentum in themed dining and collectibles, Hong Kong Disneyland is shaping its next phase around play, imagination and local relevance. As the park moves beyond its 20th anniversary celebrations, the message is clear: the party is not slowing down — it is simply getting bigger.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

