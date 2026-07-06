logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
LEISURE

Recentering Central Asia in the world's largest Islamic museum

LEISURE
1 hour ago

by

Bonnie Chen

logo
logo
logo
The Hall of Honor is decorated with mosaics depicting great figures in the Islamic world.
The Hall of Honor is decorated with mosaics depicting great figures in the Islamic world.

In the heart of the Uzbek capital Tashkent, a monumental new landmark is rewriting the narrative of Islamic art and history. The Center of Islamic Civilization, which at more than 50,000 square meters is certified as the world’s largest museum of its kind, is drawing crowds and challenging conventional perspectives on the region’s rich past.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While Islamic art enthusiasts often focus on Persian, Ottoman, and Mughal masterpieces, Central Asia’s pivotal role is frequently overlooked. This new center, which opened in March, has filled that gap by positioning Uzbekistan as a crucial link connecting these great cultures. In a nutshell, the center’s exhibits explain why today's Iranian, Turkic, and Indian Islamic cultures intersect.

This is not merely an art museum but a sprawling history museum chronicling 3,000 years of Central Asian history. Its narrative is structured into three distinct “renaissances.” The journey begins in the pre-Islamic era, moves through the First Muslim Renaissance (ninth to 12th centuries) following the arrival of Islam, and culminates in the Second Renaissance (14th to 16th centuries) before arriving at modern-day “New Uzbekistan.”

The section on modern-day 'New Uzbekistan.'
The section on modern-day 'New Uzbekistan.'

A crossroads of empires

The exhibits illustrate how the region became a melting pot. Visitors learn that Persia was once a vast empire stretching across Eurasia, far larger than modern-day Iran. Turkic peoples migrating from western China explain the linguistic influences across Central Asia. Turkic identity encompasses some 30 ethnic groups today, including Azerbaijanis.

The door of Kaaba, a stone building at the center of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
The door of Kaaba, a stone building at the center of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

A central figure is Amir Timur (Tamerlane), a Turco-Mongol conqueror, who founded the Timurid Empire in 1370 at the capital Samarkand. Centuries later, his descendant Babur conquered the Indian subcontinent, carrying Islamic and Persian culture to found the Mughal Empire. This legacy is evident in Mughal architecture like the Taj Mahal, miniature paintings, and religious practices there. The center's Hall of Honor is adorned with vast mosaics depicting great scientists, philosophers, and poets of the Islamic world.

Pre-Islamic roots and Islamic flourishing

Positioned next to the historic Hazrati Imam complex, the center reflects a diverse religious heritage. Before Islam, Zoroastrianism was dominant, and Buddhism traveled through Central Asia to China. Exhibits range from Buddhist statues and depictions of the Zoroastrian supreme deity Ahura Mazda to coins from various eras, alongside Hellenistic influences from Alexander the Great’s conquests.

The Islamic section highlights the thriving of science and art. In the seventh century, Islam spread to Persia, where the rich culture was adopted and adapted. Key exhibits include legendary epics and manuscripts depicted through intricate miniature paintings. Beyond the arts, the center showcases advancements in cosmology, medicine, and algebra, manifesting the Islamic achievements.

The Qur'an and the visitor experience

The Qur'an Hall houses the world’s oldest surviving sacred scripture dating back to the seventh century.
A turquoise dome crowns the Qur’an Hall, the architecture of which draws inspiration from famous Islamic schools, mosques, and mausoleums in Uzbekistan.
Architecture in Samarkand built during the Timurid era.
A clock and compass help find the Qibla – the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca – and prayer time.

The tour culminates in the breathtaking Qur'an Hall, where a seventh-century sacred scripture is displayed in a spectacular light and music show beneath a dome over 60 meters high.

For now, the center operates solely on a guided tour system, with a two-hour visit costing approximately HK$200. A notable drawback is that visitors must leave immediately after the tour and cannot explore independently – a significant limitation for such an impressive museum.

TashkentUzbekistanIslamic museum

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo records brace as Portugal routs Uzbekistan
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 03:58 HKT
(File photo)
HKTDC weighs Almaty office upgrade to boost Central Asia ties
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:58 HKT
Mainland enterprises join forces with HK to capture new markets in Central Asia
NEWS
01-06-2026 13:48 HKT
Ho says Hong Kong is the ideal Belt & Road trading hub. (GIS)
HK targets Central Asian markets with new trade initiatives
NEWS
31-05-2026 11:34 HKT
An artist’s impression of New Tashkent City, designed to relieve congestion in the old city and accommodate rapid population growth.
Central Asia series | Tashkent's pitch to HK: Capital, logistics, services – and gateway to Central Asia
PEOPLE
27-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Samarkand, an ancient city in Uzbekistan. (AFP)
Central Asia series | Uzbekistan: the soul of the Silk Road – awakening giant
NEWS
18-05-2026 06:03 HKT
Kazakhs celebrate the Day of Unity on May 1. (Xinhua)
Central Asia series | New Silk Road 2.0: HK to Central Asia 
PEOPLE
18-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Christopher Hui, second left.
Christopher Hui expects opportunities for financial collaboration with Uzbekistan 
FINANCE
07-05-2026 16:45 HKT
HK offers vast potential for Uzbek businesses, John Lee tells visiting prime minister
NEWS
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
(File photo)
John Lee to receive Uzbekistan’s prime minister on Wed
NEWS
05-05-2026 13:46 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
11 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
12 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.