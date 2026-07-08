City’s biggest Ani-Com & Games fair opens this month

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai from July 24 to 28, with this year’s fair set to be the largest edition in its history.

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The exhibition area will expand by 10 percent this year, covering three halls and accommodating up to 38,000 visitors. The five-day event will bring together 201 exhibitors and 689 individual participants, offering fans a broad mix of comics, animation, games, collectibles and creative works.

Two new zones will be introduced this year. Dig Dig Island will showcase trendy and nostalgic toys from around the world, while ComixPop will gather 40 local comic artists to display original manuscripts and sell related merchandise.

Organizers said the expansion reflects the continued growth of local and regional interest in anime, comics, games and pop culture collectibles, with the fair becoming a summer fixture for fans and families.

Eight types of tickets will be available this year, including children’s tickets, priced from HK$25 to HK$220. Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance, while only tourist tickets will be sold on site.

A more structured one-way crowd control arrangement will also be implemented. Visitors will be required to enter and move through Halls 1, 3 and 5 in sequence, with each hall allowing one-time entry only. Re-entry to the same hall will not be permitted.

Organizers said the arrangement aims to improve crowd flow and create a smoother visiting experience, particularly during peak hours.

The fair will open daily from 10am to 9pm, except on the final day, when it will close one hour earlier at 8pm.

