From trams to dai pai dongs, Wellcome revisits neighborhood memories

A supermarket run may feel a little more like a trip down memory lane as Wellcome extends its nostalgia-themed store concept to Kennedy Town and Mong Kok.

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Following the launch of its first nostalgia-concept store at Prosperous Garden in Yau Ma Tei earlier this year, Wellcome has brought the idea to its Victoria Road store in Kennedy Town and Sim City store in Mong Kok, each drawing on a different slice of local culture.

At Victoria Road, the theme is Hong Kong’s beloved ding-ding. The store is dressed in vintage green and yellow, with tram tracks printed along the aisles and a 1990s-style tram stop installation offering a photo spot for shoppers.

A specially themed Wellcome tram will also run along Hong Kong Island from June 8 to July 11, turning the idea into a moving tribute to the city’s everyday memories.

In Mong Kok, the Sim City store takes inspiration from dai pai dongs and cha chaan tengs. Spread across two floors, it features old-style Wellcome signage, neon-lit street scenes, milk tea kettles, kerosene stoves and oil lamps, bringing the atmosphere of old Kowloon’s busy food stalls indoors.

The store also includes nostalgic photo corners and a retro ping-pong spring-pull machine, which customers can play for free with any purchase.

Beyond the displays, both stores offer local touches for shoppers to take home, including nostalgic snacks from Wah Yuen and Koon Wah, stir-fried beef ho fun-flavored popcorn, and Hong Kong-themed magnets and keychains.

With its mix of everyday shopping, photo-friendly corners and familiar neighborhood details, the concept offers a softer kind of retail experience — one that invites shoppers to slow down, look around and reconnect with the city’s shared memories.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

