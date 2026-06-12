Disney to host 'Pixar Summer Fest' from today to August 31

Hong Kong Disneyland is turning the park into a Pixar playground this summer, as the first-ever “Pixar Summer Fest” brings together fan favorites from today to August 31.

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At the heart of the celebration is the new “Pixar Pals Spectacular,” an eight-minute nighttime show staged before the beloved “Momentous” nighttime spectacular.

The new nighttime show, 'Pixar Pals Spectacular.'

Drones, fountains, projections, inflatables and light effects will fill the sky and castle area with characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Cars, Inside Out, Finding Nemo, Up, WALL·E and Monsters, Inc, along with new friends from Toy Story 5.

The show is designed as a warm celebration of friendship, giving guests a dreamy Pixar finale before the night continues.

The fun begins earlier with two lively parades. The “Pixar Water Play Street Party!” features splashes, music and familiar faces including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bo Peep, the Incredibles and Frozone.

The parade features water splashes.

The park’s largest-ever “Friendtastic!” parade also rolls out Pixar-themed floats, from Mike and Sulley’s laugh-powered ride to the stage of Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, Joy and Sadness’ memory-filled float, and Carl, Russell and Dug’s soaring airship.

Fans can meet more Pixar pals across the park. At Animation Academy, the new Draw & Meet experience lets guests sketch Bullseye, Lotso or Rex before meeting the character in the same pose next door.

Tomorrowland Station will welcome the Incredibles, the emotions from Inside Out, and friends from Up, while Toy Story Land features Woody, Buzz and Jessie with new Toy Story 5 accessories.

Elsewhere, Mei leads a singing and dancing moment inspired by 4*Town, the boyband from Turning Red; Miguel brings music inspired by Coco; and Brave’s Merida appears in an archery encounter.

The Pixar spirit extends to themed dining, from Up-themed Egg Puffs and character ice cream bars to Pixar-inspired hotel offerings. Hong Kong residents can also enjoy the limited-time “Adults at Child Price” ticket offer for a summer of carefree play with their kids.

(Rina Wang and Marco Lam)