WestK Cabaret Festival unites global talent with Hong Kong culture | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

The inaugural WestK Cabaret Festival has added a fresh note to Hong Kong’s cultural calendar, signaling an ambitious new strand in the city’s programming. Over nine days, the Xiqu Centre hosted a temporary cabaret festival across its Grand Theater, Tea House Theater, Atrium, and Studios, bringing together Broadway stars, Parisian flair, and local talent under one roof.
The festival’s strongest draw was its lineup of established performers. Patti LuPone headlined A Life in Notes, presented as an Asia-exclusive musical memoir tracing her six-decade career and showcasing her authority and wit. Australian entertainer Bobby Fox added another layer of polish, while Mon Premier Cabaret, a family-friendly show from Paris’ Paradis Latin, brought a taste of the Quartier Latin to Austin Road West during the festival run.
What made the festival work was not only the caliber of the artists but also the way the program moved between styles without losing its sense of identity. Cabaret can sometimes feel niche, but here it was firmly anchored in its surroundings, as WestK gave it local context by placing it within one of Hong Kong’s most recognizable cultural venues.
That sense of place was reinforced by Hong Kong artist Alex Lam, whose 3026: A Cantopop Odyssey deepened the festival’s connection with homegrown audiences. The sci-fi cabaret moved from the 1980s to the year 3026, reimagining old Cantopop classics in new forms as it wove through family stories, memory, and a simple question about what makes us worth saving.
LuPone’s performance captured the festival’s ambition – a show big enough for a major theater yet personal in tone. In A Life in Notes, she moved through songs tied to different points in her life, pausing to share stories laced with dry humor. It felt carefully crafted, with an emphasis on precision rather than spectacle.
For Hong Kong, the first WestK Cabaret Festival was a success. It suggested there is room in the city for a more varied arts calendar, one that can accommodate glamour, intimacy, and a little theatrical risk while still speaking directly to local audiences.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District