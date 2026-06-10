logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

WestK Cabaret Festival unites global talent with Hong Kong culture | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The inaugural WestK Cabaret Festival has added a fresh note to Hong Kong’s cultural calendar, signaling an ambitious new strand in the city’s programming. Over nine days, the Xiqu Centre hosted a temporary cabaret festival across its Grand Theater, Tea House Theater, Atrium, and Studios, bringing together Broadway stars, Parisian flair, and local talent under one roof.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The festival’s strongest draw was its lineup of established performers. Patti LuPone headlined A Life in Notes, presented as an Asia-exclusive musical memoir tracing her six-decade career and showcasing her authority and wit. Australian entertainer Bobby Fox added another layer of polish, while Mon Premier Cabaret, a family-friendly show from Paris’ Paradis Latin, brought a taste of the Quartier Latin to Austin Road West during the festival run.

What made the festival work was not only the caliber of the artists but also the way the program moved between styles without losing its sense of identity. Cabaret can sometimes feel niche, but here it was firmly anchored in its surroundings, as WestK gave it local context by placing it within one of Hong Kong’s most recognizable cultural venues.

That sense of place was reinforced by Hong Kong artist Alex Lam, whose 3026: A Cantopop Odyssey deepened the festival’s connection with homegrown audiences. The sci-fi cabaret moved from the 1980s to the year 3026, reimagining old Cantopop classics in new forms as it wove through family stories, memory, and a simple question about what makes us worth saving.

LuPone’s performance captured the festival’s ambition – a show big enough for a major theater yet personal in tone. In A Life in Notes, she moved through songs tied to different points in her life, pausing to share stories laced with dry humor. It felt carefully crafted, with an emphasis on precision rather than spectacle.

For Hong Kong, the first WestK Cabaret Festival was a success. It suggested there is room in the city for a more varied arts calendar, one that can accommodate glamour, intimacy, and a little theatrical risk while still speaking directly to local audiences.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A timely push toward a hydrogen-powered future | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
6 hours ago
The soul of the machine: the rise of the independent watchmaker | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
09-06-2026 05:35 HKT
Challenge AI outputs – never settle for one answer | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng  
INSIGHTS
09-06-2026 05:26 HKT
The Central Asia visit is just the beginning | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam  
INSIGHTS
09-06-2026 05:24 HKT
Can the market keep up with mega IPOs? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
08-06-2026 04:48 HKT
Globalization reaches the bench | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:51 HKT
HKICC set to sharpen cross-border dispute toolkit | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:49 HKT
Umm Kulthum: lady of Arab song and the unfading star of the East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
04-06-2026 03:55 HKT
An over-century-old HK tradition that endures in Cheung Chau | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
03-06-2026 01:47 HKT
Huawei’s new chip design framework steers past US curbs | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:12 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
08-06-2026 18:42 HKT
(File Photo)
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
NEWS
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.