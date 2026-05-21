logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Mariner’s myth: true faces behind The Seven Voyages of Sindbad | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai 

INSIGHTS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Last week, we explored the enchanting Arabian Nights, believed to be penned during the 10th century – the golden zenith of Arab cultural brilliance. Its vibrant tales were harvested from ancient lore echoing across Arabia, Persia, India, and Sindh.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Among its most captivating gems are the Voyages of Sindbad. Surprisingly, this epic was a very late addition. Entirely absent from 14th-century manuscripts, it surfaced as an independent tale between the 17th and 18th centuries.

It likely debuted globally through Antoine Galland’s French translation. Legend whispers that Galland heard it orally from a Syrian storyteller. Despite being a later “intruder,” it seamlessly intertwined with the original text to become one of its most legendary sagas.

Set during Caliph Harun al-Rashid’s reign, the tale awakens on the 558th night. Over seven nights, it chronicles seven voyages of Sindbad, the daring Baghdadi adventurer.

Setting sail from Basra, he braved the high seas to discover uncharted islands, witness bizarre marvels, and confront magnificent mythical beasts. Traversing the vast Indian Ocean, his journeys stretched to the distant shores of East Africa and South Asia.

Scholars constantly seek the mortal flesh behind the myth. Some trace Sindbad to Suleiman al-Sirafi, a ninth-century Persian adventurer who reshaped Silk Road commerce en route to China. Others point to the renowned 15th-century Omani navigator Ahmad ibn Majid, the master mariner who allegedly guided Vasco da Gama to India.

Yet, the closest historical mirror to Sindbad is arguably Zheng He, a Chinese Muslim explorer from 14th-century Yunnan. Commissioned by Yongle Emperor “Zhu Di,” Zheng He commanded exactly seven global expeditions – a striking numerical parallel.

Their noble spirits also align in their final reflections. Sindbad ultimately mused: “I found a man can perform deeds satisfying his soul, while benefiting his kin and homeland.” Echoing this devotion, Zheng He declared: “To forge friendly ties between China and these nations, I do not even fear death.”

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Smooth is fast: why governance fuels velocity | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
INSIGHTS
20-05-2026 04:13 HKT
From the brushstrokes of Wu Guanzhong to dance | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
20-05-2026 04:07 HKT
FCC’s proposed Chinese test lab ban threatens electronics cost spike | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
19-05-2026 02:07 HKT
The price of pop: why dilution is the ultimate risk for the Royal Oak | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
19-05-2026 02:03 HKT
The Ed Sullivan Theater, 1697 Broadway, Manhattan — home of the Late Show since 1993. Photo: Epicgenius, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The Death of Late Night? What Colbert’s Final Bow on May 21 Means for TV
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 21:09 HKT
Trump’s hostile designs: destroying White House, redrawing maps | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 01:53 HKT
Trump’s China visit: grins but little guarantees | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 01:51 HKT
Kazoo Technology offers an experiential alternative to conventional lessons. Kazoo Technology
Edtech firm upgrades Asean Chinese-learning | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 01:49 HKT
Our annual duty visit to Beijing at a pivotal juncture | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
15-05-2026 04:21 HKT
Echoes of Scheherazade: The Arabian Nights’ magic | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
14-05-2026 05:55 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.