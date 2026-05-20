logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

From the brushstrokes of Wu Guanzhong to dance | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

From May 22 to 24, the Hong Kong Dance Company brings the Grand Dance Poem In Between–Wu Guanzhong’s Ink Odyssey to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. The new work draws on the paintings of Wu Guanzhong (1919–2010), a central figure in 20th‑century Chinese art known for combining ink traditions with elements of Western modernism.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wu studied at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux‑Arts in Paris from 1947 to 1950, then returned to China, where he developed a style that moved between landscape, abstraction, and calligraphic line.

His paintings often reduced buildings, rivers and trees to arrangements of dots, sweeping strokes and blocks of color. That visual language provides the starting point here.

Artistic director Yang Yuntao, who also choreographed the production, does not try to reproduce Wu Guanzhong’s paintings on stage. Instead, he absorbs the energy and works with some of the painter’s basic ideas. A single line might send a dancer walking the length of the stage; a tight cluster can expand as performers move apart and regroup. At times, the stage is almost bare, then suddenly filled.

The aim is not simply to interpret Wu’s works, but to explore the artistic realm embodied in his brushwork, allowing different disciplines to converge into a unified whole. What carries through is a sense of timing – when to hold back, when to move, and when to let the space breathe.

The production also brings together artists from different fields. The original music is composed and performed by Ivana Wong, who also appears as a guest performer. Lighting designer Dominique Drillot and visual designer Sophie Laly contribute to the piece’s visual and spatial language.

The performances form part of the French May Arts Festival and the Chinese Culture Festival 2026, and are presented under the Wu Guanzhong Art Sponsorship Cross-disciplinary Series, co‑organized by the Hong Kong Museum of Art. In revisiting Wu’s work through dance, the company returns to the question that shaped his career: how different artistic languages might meet, overlap and continue to evolve.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Smooth is fast: why governance fuels velocity | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
INSIGHTS
30 mins ago
FCC’s proposed Chinese test lab ban threatens electronics cost spike | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
19-05-2026 02:07 HKT
The price of pop: why dilution is the ultimate risk for the Royal Oak | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
19-05-2026 02:03 HKT
The Ed Sullivan Theater, 1697 Broadway, Manhattan — home of the Late Show since 1993. Photo: Epicgenius, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The Death of Late Night? What Colbert’s Final Bow on May 21 Means for TV
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 21:09 HKT
Trump’s hostile designs: destroying White House, redrawing maps | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 01:53 HKT
Trump’s China visit: grins but little guarantees | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 01:51 HKT
Kazoo Technology offers an experiential alternative to conventional lessons. Kazoo Technology
Edtech firm upgrades Asean Chinese-learning | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
18-05-2026 01:49 HKT
Our annual duty visit to Beijing at a pivotal juncture | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
15-05-2026 04:21 HKT
Echoes of Scheherazade: The Arabian Nights’ magic | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
14-05-2026 05:55 HKT
How one dream drove ZXMotor to the global podium | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
14-05-2026 05:45 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
10 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
19-05-2026 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.