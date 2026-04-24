logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

What’s in a name? | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

With its melodic flow and vibrancy, Italian is widely considered one of the most beautiful spoken languages. Most Italian words are spelled exactly as they are pronounced, with a vast percentage of words that end in vowels, contributing to the language’s smooth and rhythmic quality.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At the same time, Italian names and terminologies can be confusing, and sometimes they can even spark ongoing debates. Such is the case for “arancino” vs “arancina,” where the famous Sicilian deep-fried rice ball is called differently in the eastern and western parts of Italy’s largest island. 

When it comes to wines and grape varieties, the puzzle goes beyond the complications of grammatical gender. Here are a few Italian terms that could jazz up your next wine trivia night, and cases where one alphabet letter makes all the difference.

Is it Durella or Durello? Vespaiola or Vespaiolo?

Durella and Vespaiola are both white grape varieties in Veneto. Changing the ending of each word from -a to -o and you’d get the names of an exquisite sparkling wine and a pleasing sweet wine, respectively.

Where things are not quite black and white

Bombino Bianco and Bombino Nero: “Bombino” translates to “infant” but no, these two are not twins. In fact they are not even genetically related. The black grape variety is the backbone of the high quality Castel del Monte Bombino Nero DOCG in Puglia. Bombino Bianco, on the other hand, can be found in both Puglia and Lazio, and is known to produce outstanding sparkling wines such as the ones by D’Arapri.

Verdea vs Verdeca

Verdea is a white grape variety found in Lombardy and central Italy that can be made as a dry or sweet wine. Adding a letter “c” towards the end of the name and it’d become a completely different white grape variety that generates wines with delicate herbal and green apple flavors in Puglia.

Greco and Greco Bianco

Greco is a white variety, so many thought that Greco Bianco is just its synonym. Incorrect! Greco and Greco Bianco are really two distinct grape varieties. Greco is used in the famous Greco di Tufo in Campania, with Mastroberardino making the most classic example showing elegance and long aging potential. Greco Bianco is mostly seen in Calabria, and is in fact identical to another grape variety called Malvasia di Lipari in Sicily. To make things even more interesting, there is also a Greco Nero!

So what’s in a name, as long as the wine is delicious?

Alice Wong is a certified wine educator based in Hong Kong

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A home for our profession | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
The quest for eternal life: Epic of Gilgamesh (4) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
23-04-2026 03:44 HKT
An architect’s brushstrokes paint nature’s slow erasure | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
22-04-2026 04:21 HKT
Factors at play in US-Iran ceasefire bid | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
20-04-2026 04:31 HKT
Esther Yoo: Being a musician -- Not about romance, but "love"
INSIGHTS
19-04-2026 16:22 HKT
Basic Law remains the bedrock of Hong Kong | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
INSIGHTS
17-04-2026 04:05 HKT
HK’s path of new industrialization: scaling support for start-ups | FHKI Industry Connect | Dr Steve Chuang, Honorary FHKI President, HKNIDA Chairman
INSIGHTS
17-04-2026 04:01 HKT
The fall of a brother: Epic of Gilgamesh (3) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
16-04-2026 03:16 HKT
Claude Mythos and the future of AI agents | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
16-04-2026 03:10 HKT
HK Sevens barrels toward 50th edition | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
15-04-2026 03:28 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
The number one dream: Record $228m Mark Six jackpot has the city counting
NEWS
22-04-2026 22:12 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.