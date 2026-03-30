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Pop culture thrives in Hong Kong neighborhoods | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
14 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s Pop Culture Festival opens today under the theme “Beyond Fantasy,” bringing a splash of color and noise to neighborhoods across the city. Organized by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the program runs through June and features more than 120 events, ranging from exhibitions and concerts to film screenings, workshops and outdoor installations. 

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Most activities are free, with only a handful of larger performances requiring tickets. You might stumble upon an installation along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, catch a workshop in Kowloon Park, or wander into a screening at K11 Musea. The idea is simple: pop culture isn’t something distant or imported; it’s part of the city’s texture, from Cantopop and cinema to street art and design.

One of the early highlights, “Pop Unboxed,” features oversized, playful installations that seem lifted from a graphic novel. They’re designed to be photographed – and they will be – but they also invite interaction. Children climb around them. Teenagers pose dramatically. Older visitors pause longer than they expect. The line between artwork and backdrop gets blurred, which seems to be part of the point.

The program offers a diverse range of events, including restored Hong Kong classics, new indie films, open-air concerts, small-scale neighborhood performances, and the “Cantopop & You” exhibition. These events showcase local talent and creativity. Full schedules and ticket details are available on the LCSD website and app.

The Pop Culture Festival doesn’t try to pin down Hong Kong culture to a single neat definition. Instead, it reflects the city as it stands today – sentimental yet forward-looking, polished in places and grassroots in others. In this setting, “fantasy” isn’t about tuning out reality; it runs through Hong Kong’s everyday life – visible in its films, echoed in its music, and etched into the glow of its late-night streets.

Over the coming weeks, the city becomes the backdrop. Pop culture thrives through participation, and this season, the festival gives it space to do so.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

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