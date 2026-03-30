HKTDC supports Chinese robotics innovator’s global ambitions | Market Pulse | HKTDC

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Anyone using room service in China shouldn’t be surprised if a robot brings them their order.
High-tech assistants are an increasingly common sight in Chinese hotels, making room deliveries, greeting guests, selling snacks, and cleaning floors. It’s a competitive yet still expanding market, where lower prices and subscription models are boosting demand in mid-range and budget establishments, especially in second- and third-tier cities.
One leading player, Beijing’s Yunji Technology, established its international business headquarters in Hong Kong in 2024, leveraging the city’s innovation ecosystem and global connectivity to sustain growth at home and abroad.
Executives originally explored opportunities in the city in 2023, while taking part in InnoEX, a leading technology fair organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. This followed an invitation by the council’s office in Beijing.
During InnoEX, HKTDC helped facilitate meetings with the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Cyberport as well as higher education institutions and overseas buyers.
The company returned to InnoEX in 2024, where it discussed cooperation opportunities with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Later that year, the two parties agreed to set up an innovation lab focused on digital intelligence for the hospitality sector.
This year’s InnoEX, bringing together global innovators and buyers, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 13 to 16.
“Hong Kong’s open and inclusive innovation ecosystem, and its ability to connect with the international community, make it the best testing ground,” said Yunji Technology’s vice president Xie Yunpeng.
The company also connected with potential partners at last year’s Belt and Road Summit, an annual meeting of senior officials and business leaders co-organized by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the HKTDC.
The Hong Kong SAR Government has named Yunji Technology a strategic enterprise partner, helping it to leverage the city’s unique advantages.
The robotics innovator was also listed in Hong Kong last October, raising around HK$660 million – approximately US$85 million – to support its ongoing momentum.
Its AI-powered robots have been deployed in over 40,000 diverse settings, including hotels, factories, and hospitals, spanning more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. The company plans to deploy its robots and other services in more industries, while deepening collaborative efforts in artificial intelligence and robotics.
“With its international headquarters in Hong Kong, Yunji Technology can fully leverage local policy support, as well as the city’s innovation and technology ecosystem and internationalization strategy,” Mr Xie said.
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