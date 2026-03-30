Safeguarding your digital identities | Fongmula | Francis Fong

Hong Kong Police recently dismantled a local money-laundering syndicate, exposing a disturbing trend: criminals using fake job advertisements to trick victims into opening and renting out their “iAM Smart” accounts. By exploiting linked stored-value facilities, the syndicate laundered over HK$113 million. This bust, involving 25 arrests across 105 fraud cases, highlights a glaring vulnerability in public awareness regarding digital identity protection.
Lured by meager financial rewards or bogus employment offers, victims surrendered their account details, inadvertently becoming cogs in a sprawling criminal enterprise. This jeopardized their personal reputations and credit scores while actively threatening the city’s broader financial security.
“iAM Smart” is a government-backed digital authentication platform designed to streamline access to essential public and private services. However, fraudsters tricked the victims into binding their accounts to the criminals’ mobile phones. With this access, criminals can upgrade payment tools, raise transaction limits, open bank accounts, apply for loans, and orchestrate cross-border scams. The authorities have issued a stark warning: renting out your “iAM Smart” account is tantamount to handing over your digital identity. The legal consequences are exceptionally severe, with money laundering convictions carrying a maximum fine of HK$5 million and up to 14 years in prison.
As fraud tactics continually evolve, the public must remain vigilant. Guard your “iAM Smart” account as fiercely as your physical identity card. Never entertain suspicious requests to share or rent out your credentials, ensure the app is linked only to your personal device, and regularly scrutinize transaction records. Report anomalies immediately by calling the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre at 18222. Moreover, job seekers must verify employment offers using the police’s “Scameter” anti-fraud search engine. While the government continues to bolster technical safeguards, the ultimate line of defense lies in civic responsibility. Only by elevating our cybersecurity awareness can we outsmart fraudsters and build a truly secure smart city.
Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies