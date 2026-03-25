Towngas taps blockchain in HK’s value-adder shift | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

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As Hong Kong evolves from its traditional role as a “super connector” into a dynamic “super value-adder,” the city is driving sustainable, high-impact growth across regional and global economies. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) is aligning with this vision through a strategic transformation of our energy business.
At the heart of this shift lies a vital question: how can we deliver greater value to customers, business partners and stakeholders while strengthening operational resilience? Our answer is clear: embrace cutting-edge technologies and pursue strategic collaborations that enable genuine, two-way empowerment. Blockchain provides a compelling example. Once dismissed as a buzzword, it is now recognized as a shared digital ledger governed by transparent rules for multiparty processes where trust, traceability and auditability are paramount. It also improves operational efficiency and strengthens governance and collaboration among organizations.
In 2025, our subsidiary Towngas Telecom (TGT), which operates data centers and fixed-network services, completed its first real-world asset (RWA) tokenization project integrated with advanced AI capabilities. Leveraging Ant Digital Technologies’ Jovay Layer-2 blockchain platform with Chong Hing Bank providing the credit facility, TGT tokenized a HK$100 million credit line as the underlying asset. Financial and operational data are immutably recorded on-chain, enabling authorized institutions to verify information instantly while improving transparency, auditability, and financing efficiency.
Blockchain has become a cornerstone of our forward strategy, complemented by accelerated AI adoption across operations. AI-driven analytics elevate operational excellence, while blockchain provides the provenance and governance layer that reinforces data integrity and institutional trust. Together, these technologies help simplify reconciliation and support disciplined, data-driven capital deployment.
To scale this approach, Towngas is developing a scalable, multi-platform digital framework that benchmarks capabilities and consolidates group-level knowledge. This digital foundation will enable business expansion, unlock new long-term value streams and support pragmatic pilots, such as RWA tokenization and AI data provenance, with measurable, results-driven outcomes.
Coupled with our advances in hydrogen, green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel for land, sea and air transport, this integrated digital-and-energy strategy positions Towngas to capitalize on the global low-carbon transition. It empowers us to seize emerging industry opportunities, advance Hong Kong’s carbon-neutral target by 2050 and contribute meaningfully to China’s dual-carbon objectives.
Through these initiatives, Towngas is helping shape a cleaner, more resilient and value-rich energy future for Hong Kong, the region and beyond.
Edmund Yeung is the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Towngas
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