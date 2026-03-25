logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Supplying the Globe: reflections through art | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Tai Kwun Contemporary presents Stay Connected: Supplying the Globe, the latest installment in its ambitious series Art and China Since 2008. Running until May 31, the exhibition is celebrated for its innovative approaches to digital heritage and performance art. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Featuring more than 70 artworks by over 40 artists, it moves beyond the digital realm of the first chapter to examine the tangible consequences of China’s role as the global manufacturing and logistics center. It considers how material production continues to underpin the circulation of ideas, values, and artistic exchange.

Spanning three floors of JC Contemporary and F Hall Gallery, one of the city’s most important contemporary art venues, the exhibition explores personal stories, family histories, and overlooked places shaped by globalization and decades of rapid economic growth. 

Organized around four themes – environmental impact; forms of work from commercial labor to artistic production; the movement of goods and capital; and the transnational movement of people, materials, and ideas – the exhibition reflects on how these forces reshape societies and relationships. 

Carefully curated, the exhibition invites audiences to consider how creativity intersects with technology and shifting economic realities, using installation, live performance and participatory works to reveal the environmental, labor and migratory systems that structure contemporary life. Several new works have been commissioned, including pieces by Mark Chung, Ocean Leung, and Li Yifan. The exhibition also showcases contributions from artists and collectives offering perspectives from across Greater China and the broader international arena.

Beyond the galleries, Tai Kwun is expanding the conversation through a symposium, curatorial talks, family programs, and a companion publication produced with Asia Art Archive. 

Supported by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and Hawk HE – Octone Foundation, this exhibition provides a broad reflection on resilience, reciprocity, and interdependence during a period of economic change, encouraging audiences to reconsider the material and cultural networks that connect modern societies in an era of economic uncertainty.

The exhibition’s scale and ambition, set within Tai Kwun’s landmark heritage complex and complemented by its vibrant public programs, make it well worth visiting.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Towngas taps blockchain in HK’s value-adder shift | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
INSIGHTS
54 mins ago
Calibrating judgment: the need to understand AI | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
24-03-2026 05:28 HKT
UK debt trajectory risks worsening as oil spike shocks market | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
23-03-2026 03:48 HKT
Why women leaders in law matter more than ever | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
20-03-2026 06:53 HKT
Vision to action: industry upgrade and global ambition | FHKI Industry Connect | Ricky Chan, Executive Deputy Chairman of FHKI
INSIGHTS
20-03-2026 06:48 HKT
OpenClaw: an autonomous AI, but risks remain | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
19-03-2026 04:23 HKT
The Nile flows east: ancient Egypt secrets at HKPM | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
19-03-2026 04:18 HKT
HK Art Week: across the city, beyond the works | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
18-03-2026 05:04 HKT
HK’s railway standard: the best from East and West | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
18-03-2026 04:59 HKT
AI agent OpenClaw sparks security alarm in China | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
17-03-2026 04:52 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.