Kuaishou's Kling AI unit completes a near 20 billion yuan funding round

Tencent-backed (0700) Kuaishou Technology (1024) said on Friday that its unit Beijing Kling has completed a fundraising round of about 19.8 billion yuan (US$2.98 billion).

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The short-video platform operator will hold two-thirds of the equity and 52.45 percent of voting rights in the Kling AI maker through its Lucky Labs holding vehicle.

The fundraise comes after a US$2.8 billion raise in July, which drew investors like Alibaba (9988) and Tencent, when Kling was valued at US$15 billion pre-money

Kuaishou did not reveal how Kling would use the proceeds

Among new investors in the latest round: A unit of Hong Kong-listed Kingdee International (0268) invested 300 million yuan, Gongqingcheng Junke put in 200 million yuan and a unit of Shanghai-listed MetaX added 100 million yuan

They partially took over other investors' commitments and received redemption rights

Kling competes with AI video generation models of OpenAI, Google and TikTok owner ByteDance

Kling is planning for an IPO next year, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month citing people familiar with the matter

Reuters



