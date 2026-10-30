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INNOVATION

Foxconn working on a new tie-up with OpenAI, says there is no AI bubble

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn?s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn?s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Foxconn, the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer, on Friday flagged that a collaboration with leading US artificial intelligence developer OpenAI was in the works, though details were scant.

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Foxconn Chairman Young Liu told reporters at the company's annual event to showcase its technology that he had met OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman earlier in the day and there would be an announcement once details were confirmed.

Liu did not elaborate further. Any deal would build upon last year's agreement between the two firms to work together on designing and engineering data-centre racks, components and other AI hardware.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry and Nvidia's biggest AI server maker, is increasingly relying on AI infrastructure for growth.

While AI-sector stocks have been hit hard by concerns that relentless heavy investment is not sustainable amid climbing borrowing costs, Liu said the industry was not in a bubble and that Foxconn expects to maintain double-digit growth next year.

Foxconn has six factory buildings in Houston, Texas, where it manufactures AI servers for Nvidia, and sees a need for further expansion, Liu said.

The company said in August that its cloud and networking products segment, which includes AI servers, accounted for 51 percent of second-quarter revenue, exceeding 50 percent for the first time.

Reuters


 

FoxconnAIbubbleOpenAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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