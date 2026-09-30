OpenAI targets US$30 billion funding at US$1.4 trillion valuation, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI aims to raise at least US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) in a funding round and is seeking a valuation of about US$1.4 trillion, not including the money raised, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are more details:

The fundraising discussions are at an early stage and terms could change, Bloomberg reported, adding that the demand for the round is being led by investors.

The proposed round would serve as a bridge financing to provide capital in place of an IPO, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had closed a funding round in March with US$122 billion in committed capital, valuing it at US$852 billion.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month that the company would not go public in 2026, citing safety concerns over artificial intelligence.

OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate is nearing US$70 billion, having risen more than 70 percent since the beginning of the third quarter, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.

Reuters