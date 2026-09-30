OpenAI targets US$30 billion funding at US$1.4 trillion valuation, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI aims to raise at least US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) in a funding round and is seeking a valuation of about US$1.4 trillion, not including the money raised, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Here are more details:
- The fundraising discussions are at an early stage and terms could change, Bloomberg reported, adding that the demand for the round is being led by investors.
- The proposed round would serve as a bridge financing to provide capital in place of an IPO, the report said.
- OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
- The company had closed a funding round in March with US$122 billion in committed capital, valuing it at US$852 billion.
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month that the company would not go public in 2026, citing safety concerns over artificial intelligence.
- OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate is nearing US$70 billion, having risen more than 70 percent since the beginning of the third quarter, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.
Reuters