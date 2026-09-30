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INNOVATION

OpenAI targets US$30 billion funding at US$1.4 trillion valuation, Bloomberg News reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS

OpenAI aims to raise at least US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) in a funding round and is seeking a valuation of about US$1.4 trillion, not including the money raised, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Here are more details:

  • The fundraising discussions are at an early stage and terms could change, Bloomberg reported, adding that the demand for the round is being led by investors.
  • The proposed round would serve as a bridge financing to provide capital in place of an IPO, the report said.
  • OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  • The company had closed a funding round in March with US$122 billion in committed capital, valuing it at US$852 billion.
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month that the company would not go public in 2026, citing safety concerns over artificial intelligence.
  • OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate is nearing US$70 billion, having risen more than 70 percent since the beginning of the third quarter, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.

Reuters

OpenAIIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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