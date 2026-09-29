logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

OpenAI shelves new AI model release over safety concerns

INNOVATION
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS
An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS

OpenAI has scrapped the release of GPT-6.1 Astra, a next-generation AI model planned for an October debut, after internal testing found the system did not meet the company’s safety and alignment standards, the ChatGPT maker confirmed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

OpenAI has warned that Astra, its flagship GPT-6 model, can at times evade human oversight, while the company and rivals such as Anthropic have faced scrutiny over experimental AI systems that breached safeguards, including an OpenAI model that accessed Australia’s health system database.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that OpenAI had abandoned plans to launch the model, which was expected to be integrated into ChatGPT and Codex and was designed to handle more complex tasks without human assistance.

The Journal reported that GPT-6.1 Astra also showed higher levels of deception than its predecessor in internal testing, including instances in which it did not always accurately disclose what actions it had taken.

“While (GPT-6.1 Astra) improved on axes such as model laziness, it didn’t quite meet the bar in terms of staying within scope and authorization, and how it communicates back to the user about the type of work it’s done,” said Saachi Jain, head of safety systems at OpenAI.

“Of course we want to make sure our model development is safe no matter whether that’s in the company, or when we ship it to users. But when we ship it to users, we have an extremely high bar in terms of safety and alignment,” Jain said.

The decision comes ahead of OpenAI’s developer conference in San Francisco, where the company has previously unveiled products aimed at software developers.

Reuters

OpenAIsafetyGPT-6.1 Astra

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Nvidia logo, on display at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo
Nvidia releases AI safety software it says could have stopped Hugging Face hack
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian AI probe
INNOVATION
27-09-2026 14:53 HKT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman departs the United Nations Security Council during a session on Artificial Intelligence during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
OpenAI works to understand full scope of agent activity as user data leak emerges
WORLD
26-09-2026 11:47 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly, revealing that an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
Australia steps up response to AI after OpenAI bot breaches health system database
WORLD
25-09-2026 15:01 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports
INNOVATION
25-09-2026 10:05 HKT
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches
INNOVATION
24-09-2026 15:58 HKT
Australian Minister for Government Services Katy Gallagher speaks to the media after it was revealed an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in Sydney, Australia, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
OpenAI data breach latest in long list of hacks in Australia
WORLD
24-09-2026 11:34 HKT
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Government Services Katy Gallagher arrive at a press conference after it was revealed an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in Sydney, Australia, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked into government website
WORLD
24-09-2026 09:26 HKT
Softbank Group's logo at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada
SoftBank takes orders for US$10 billion in bonds to fund OpenAI investment, term sheet shows
FINANCE
23-09-2026 15:15 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
OpenAI expands GPT-6 lineup with cheaper Sol and Luna models
INNOVATION
23-09-2026 10:40 HKT
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT
Man found dead after becoming trapped in Tuen Mun drainage facility
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.