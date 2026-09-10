logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

China's EV penetration could reach 80PC by 2030, Sinopec researcher says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo

China's electric vehicle penetration rate is expected to continue rising, albeit at a slower pace toward the end of the decade, to reach 75 percent to 80 percent by 2030, a researcher at state oil company Sinopec (0386) said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The continued growth of the sector is set to curb oil demand in the world's largest crude oil importer.

Sinopec's Economics and Development Research Institute estimates EVs will displace 56 million metric tons, or about 1.2 million barrels per day, of oil demand in China this year, its vice president, Fairy Wang, told the APPEC conference in Singapore.

"It is equivalent to almost 15% of China's total demand for refined oil products," she said. "About two-thirds of the displaced demand comes from gasoline-powered vehicles, while one-third comes from diesel vehicles."

EV penetration in China, the world's largest market for the vehicles, reached 65 percent in July, up from 53 percent last year and just 5 percent in 2020, according to Wang. The figures include both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Wang said nearly all public transport vehicles in China were now electrified.

She attributed the rapid growth of EV adoption to previous government subsidies and the country's extensive charging infrastructure.

China currently has about 23 million charging stations, around two-thirds of which are home chargers, with the remainder being public charging facilities, Wang said. The availability of charging infrastructure in both large and small cities has encouraged more consumers to switch to EVs.

EVChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's AI chipmakers raise prices as high-bandwidth memory shortage bites
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft sit at EHang's flying services facility during a government-organised media trip in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Kevin Yao/ File Photo
Hefei's boom reveals limits of China's state-led manufacturing push
CHINA
2 hours ago
Workers transport imported soybean products at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
China buys 1 million tons of US soybeans ahead of Xi visit, sources say
CHINA
3 hours ago
REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
UBS to cease China fund distribution unit by end September
FINANCE
4 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Rising Treasury yields push US-China 10-year yield gap to record high
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Chinese officials prepare the flags for the China-U.S. bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS
US firms in China report highest profit since 2019 as optimism rebounds, survey shows
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Staff members stand near the company logo at a Xiaomi store in Shanghai, China November 1, 2021. Picture taken November 1, 2021. REUTERS
India recommends probe into Xiaomi over alleged foreign investment irregularities
FINANCE
17 hours ago
The New Yalu River Bridge designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone and North Korea's Sinuiju, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
North Korea nears completion of bridge with China, analytics firm says
CHINA
21 hours ago
WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China's WeChat makes fix after US firm shows AI hack risk
CHINA
22 hours ago
China halts key debt-to-equity restructuring tool for ailing developers, Bloomberg says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
11 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.