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INNOVATION

China prepares US$295 billion plan to fund nationwide AI buildout, Bloomberg News reports

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12 mins ago
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AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

China is preparing to spend around 2 trillion yuan (HK$2.32 trillion) over the next five years on building data centers across the country, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, as Beijing looks to challenge the US in the intensifying AI race.

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National Development and Reform Commission is among key government agencies drafting a blueprint to build a network of inter-connected computing hubs across the country, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

China’s new five-year policy blueprint laid out its ambitions to aggressively adopt AI throughout the world’s second-biggest economy and dominate emerging technologies such as quantum computing and humanoid robots.

State firms such as China Mobile and China Telecom will operate the bulk of the data centers and ensure they are connected, according to the Bloomberg News report.

The idea is to rely on local suppliers, including Huawei Technologies for at least 80 percent of technology such as AI chips, effectively squeezing out Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, the report said, adding that the data-center blueprint remains in early discussions and details could change.

This comes as Big Tech companies in the US are expected to spend more than US$700 billion this year to fund their AI buildout plans.

China Mobile, China Telecom and National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Reuters reported last year that the Chinese government issued guidance requiring new data center projects that have received any state funds to only use domestically made AI chips.

Reuters

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