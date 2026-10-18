RACEDAY FOCUS: Mr Incredible begins road to Classic Series

Brett Crawford has the Four-Year-Old Classic Series in mind for Mr Incredible, but Monday's return looks a demanding starting point for a horse he does not expect to peak until next year.

The four-year-old resumes over 1,200 meters after a lengthy absence and just one barrier trial, carrying topweight of 135 pounds from barrier 11 after climbing 10 points to a rating of 80.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Crawford had considered starting him over 1,400 meters before deciding on a more gradual approach.

“The program I’ve planned for him now, he actually progresses with each start. He goes 1,200, 1,400, 1,600. So it’s quite a nice way to bring him back,” Crawford said.

The trainer would have preferred a kinder draw but was encouraged by Mr Incredible’s trial and believes he has strengthened and matured during the break.

“Whatever happens on Monday, he’s going to improve a lot going forward. You know, he’s not ready in October. He’s going to be ready in January, February, March. That’s when he’ll be at his peak.”

Master Lucky gets new rider after tactical debate

Master Lucky's fourth as $2.90 favorite on October 1 prompted questions about Andrea Atzeni's tactics.

The debate centered on whether Atzeni had passed up an opportunity to secure a position along the rail after Master Lucky jumped well from barrier five. One view was that he had enough room to settle third on the fence, but instead pushed forward briefly before taking hold and allowing Samarkand to cross.

Master Lucky subsequently fought for his head through the early and middle stages, while the eventual winner enjoyed a box-seat run. The question was whether Atzeni could have secured that position himself.

Master Lucky's last-start fourth was a topic of debate. HKJC

Stewards later questioned Atzeni, who explained that his instructions were to follow the speed and that contesting the position outside the leader would have been detrimental to his mount's chances. Trainer John Size confirmed the instructions, and stewards deemed Atzeni's decision not unreasonable, taking no further action.

Alexis Badel takes over from barrier two as Master Lucky tackles a mile for the first time, adding another element of intrigue for a horse who has shown a tendency to race keenly.

Lor tinkers again as Salon S returns to 1,400m

Salon S has the form to be right in the finish on Monday, but Frankie Lor Fu-chuen is still working out how to get the best from the four-year-old.

A return to 1,400 meters looks to suit after his first-up third over 1,200 meters. Salon S has won both previous second-up appearances and three of his four starts at Monday’s distance.

The record is encouraging for a horse Lor hopes might develop into a Classic Mile contender, although there are still a few things to sort out.

A tongue tie was applied for the first time last start to help curb his keenness, and the change appeared to work. Lor has now opted for a lugging bit after noticing another issue.

Salon S remains a work in progress for trainer Frankie Lor. HKJC

“He was hanging in a little bit in the straight,” Lor said. “So this time I will change the bit for him, lugging bit first time, hoping he can run more straight.

“Of course, if he wins, I’ll be really happy, but after this race we’ll know more and we’ll see if we go to 1,600m or stick to 1,400m.”