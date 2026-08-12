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GOSSIP

Nicole Kidman's rumored new partner has a global brand empire—and a past FTC case

GOSSIP
5 hours ago
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Nicole Kidman's recent public appearances with businessman Michael Reinstein have fueled romance speculation, after the pair were photographed together in Italy and then reunited days later in Los Angeles.

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Kidman, 59, and Reinstein, 54, were first pictured smiling and talking outside her hotel in Portofino, with additional photographs showing them relaxing beside the pool at the Belmond Splendido with Aperol Spritzes. On July 30, Reinstein was seen picking Kidman up from Hollywood Burbank Airport in his black Ferrari after she returned from New York.

Reinstein, however, is far from an unknown figure in the business world. He is the founder and chairman of Regent, a Beverly Hills-based investment group whose portfolio has included recognizable brands across fashion, beauty, media and consumer goods.

In October 2025, French competition authorities approved Reinstein's acquisition of exclusive control over children's clothing company Petit Bateau. Regent's investments have also included Escada, La Senza, Sunset magazine, Diamondback and Sightline Media Group. In 2021, Ralph Lauren sold Club Monaco to Regent, with Reinstein saying at the time he believed the brand had a "long runway for growth."

Reinstein's business interests have also expanded to Avon's international operations, with British corporate records listing him as a person with significant control over Avon Cosmetics Limited.

Reinstein has a legal background. He was admitted to the California Bar in 1997 after attending Pepperdine University School of Law and remains an active attorney.

Before his current Regent portfolio, Reinstein was named in a 2004 Federal Trade Commission case involving a group of companies described by regulators as Promenade. The FTC alleged that third-party telemarketers had marketed discount buying and travel memberships without adequately disclosing automatic charges. Reinstein was one of two individual principals bound by a stipulated settlement, which also provided for a US$2.4 million payment, partially suspended based on ability to pay.

A separate commercial dispute involving Club Monaco surfaced in New York in 2026, with court records showing a case naming Club Monaco entities along with Regent and Reinstein among the defendants.

Kidman's appearances with Reinstein come several months after the legal end of her marriage to Keith Urban. A Tennessee judge finalized their divorce on January 6, 2026, after Kidman filed in September 2025 to end their marriage of nearly 20 years. The former couple share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman has largely avoided publicly discussing dating since the split, telling Variety in March that she was focused on "moving toward what's good."

Nicole Kidman Michael Reinstein Regent investment group

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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