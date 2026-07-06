Venus Wong, Derek Tsang's rare outing quells divorce rumors

TVB actress Venus Wong Man-yik and her husband, director Derek Tsang Kwok-cheung, the son of veteran entertainer Eric Tsang Chi-wai, made a rare public appearance together at a screening of The Furious, with videos of the low-key outing circulating online. The outing appeared to further dispel divorce rumors that have surrounded the couple since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the clips, Wong stopped to take photos with fans who recognized her, while Tsang quietly waited nearby. Although the couple showed little public display of affection, their relaxed demeanor throughout the outing stood in contrast to the split rumors that have periodically surrounded them.

Both have continued to thrive professionally in recent years. Wong won Best Supporting Actress at the TVB Awards Presentation 2025 in January, continuing her run of high-profile roles at TVB. Tsang, meanwhile, has earned recognition for directing the first two episodes of Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

The couple married in 2019 after six years of dating. Eric Tsang previously dismissed the divorce rumors, joking that he would only support a divorce if it made the couple happier.