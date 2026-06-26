Joe Ma’s son Xiang packs on PDA with actress girlfriend Shakila in steamy 28th birthday bash

Xiang, the 28-year-old son of former TVB star Joe Ma Tak-chung and Karen Siu, turned heads after celebrating a romantic birthday getaway with his actress-model girlfriend, Shakila, at a five-star hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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The high-profile couple shared intimate glimpses of their celebration on social media. Enjoying a candlelit dinner against Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour night view, Xiang tightly embraced his girlfriend in the photos, looking visibly smitten. He playfully captioned the post: "28 years later… celebrating with the specialist shark @shakilazab."

Known for her bold and provocative style, Shakila turned up the heat for the occasion, donning a plunging, low-cut gown for dinner before dressing down in micro-shorts back in the hotel room. The actress, who starred in The Sound Eye and Risen, previously sparked online frenzy when her daring fashion choices at a high-end event led netizens to speculate if she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The couple, who went public in September last year at a Hermès fashion show, seems to have received the family’s blessing. Shakila recently joined the Ma family on an overseas ski trip, cementing her status within the inner circle.

Standing at an impressive 190cm, Xiang inherits his father’s heartthrob stature but boasts his own accolades. An alumnus of the French International School of Hong Kong, he was a star swimmer who once swept eight individual gold medals at a Sydney competition. He later graduated with First-Class Honours in mechanical engineering from Australia.

Xiang's high-profile dating history has frequently made headlines. He previously dated American swimmer Marissa and Finnish swimmer Carita Luukkanen. In 2022, he briefly brushed off gay rumours after his father, Joe Ma, stepped in to clarify that a viral photo of Xiang kissing a male friend on the cheek was merely a playful gesture.