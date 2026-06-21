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GOSSIP

Brian Chu admits breakup with former Miss Hong Kong Hera Chan

GOSSIP
57 mins ago
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TVB actor Brian Chu Man-hon has confirmed that he and Hera Chan Hiu-wa, an actress and former Miss Hong Kong winner, have ended their relationship, saying he has been single for “quite some time” and that the former couple no longer keep in touch outside of work.

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The revelation comes nearly two years after the pair first sparked dating rumours and were spotted travelling together, with reports at one point claiming they had even moved in together.

Speaking at a promotional event for The Airport Diary II on Sunday (Jun 21), Chu addressed the status of his relationship with Chan, making it clear that the romance is now firmly in the past.

“I’ve been single for quite some time,” he said. “The whole thing has been positive.”

The actor added that the breakup had helped him realise how much support he has from friends and family. Earlier this year, after suffering a leg injury that required surgery, his friends quickly rallied around him and encouraged him to return to training.

“About a week after the operation, my friends were already dragging me back into training. I even completed a HYROX competition shortly afterwards,” he said, describing the period as intense but rewarding.

When asked whether he would consider working with Chan again, Chu stressed that there was no bad blood between them but acknowledged that their relationship has cooled to a purely professional one.

“Work is work. We can collaborate professionally,” he said. “But we don’t have any private contact.”

Rumours of a romance between the two stars first emerged in 2024 after they were photographed travelling in Japan together and attending concerts. Although neither publicly confirmed the relationship, both acknowledged they were getting to know each other.

East Week, a sister publication of The Standard, previously reported that the pair had set up a home in Sai Wan Ho and were believed to be living together. However, reports of a possible split emerged towards the end of last year, with sources suggesting that Chan had moved out amid reported tensions.

While the couple repeatedly avoided putting an official label on their relationship, Chu’s latest remarks appear to confirm that it has quietly come to an end — and that the once-rumoured TVB “golden couple” are now simply colleagues.

Brian ChuHera Chan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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