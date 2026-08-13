76-year-old actress Nancy Sit draws concern after being spotted needing support

Veteran Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit Ka-yin, 76, has drawn attention online after she was spotted walking with the support of a domestic worker in Whampoa.

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Sit, known for her energetic performances, signature “cross-step” and trademark smile, was seen walking slowly in a video shared on social media.

The actress, who regularly visits Whampoa for her radio program, appeared to remain in good spirits as she waved to passers-by. A domestic worker was seen walking closely beside her and offering her an arm for support.

The footage prompted comments from netizens about Sit’s physical condition, with some expressing concern and urging her to take care of herself. One commenter said she appeared to have “severe muscle loss”.

Some viewers also speculated that Sit was wearing a wig, citing her thick, dark hair.

Sit has previously faced health problems. In 2009, she developed acute pancreatitis and pneumonia after undergoing surgery to remove gallstones, forcing her to take time off work.

She was also diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration, which improved after early detection and treatment.

Despite the health setbacks, Sit has continued to maintain a busy schedule in the entertainment industry.