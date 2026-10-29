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FOOTBALL

Liverpool beat Chelsea in League Cup shoot-out, Man City survive scare

FOOTBALL
58 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool beat Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the League Cup quarter-finals, while holders Manchester City survived a scare against Brighton on Wednesday.

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In a clash between childhood friends Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso, it was the Liverpool manager who took the bragging rights in the last-16 tie at Anfield.

A 1-1 draw in normal time set the stage for the shoot-out as Chelsea's Morgan Rogers netted from the spot, only for Cody Gakpo to equalise with a penalty of his own just before half-time.

Chelsea's Valentin Barco hit the post in the shoot-out before Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas wasted a chance to win it when he blazed over.

Ryan Gravenberch was denied by Chelsea keeper Mike Penders, but Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Emmanuel Emegha's kick to keep Liverpool alive.

After Joe Gomez scored for Liverpool, Blues defender Wesley Fofana miscued into the Kop as the hosts advanced.

It was former Liverpool midfielder Alonso's third defeat in his three visits to Anfield as a manager following losses with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 and Real Madrid in 2025.

In their debut campaigns at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot both reached the League Cup final and Iraola is on course to follow in their footsteps with the 10-time winners of the competition.

"We are really happy. Three wins at home in a row is very important. We were struggling at home in the league but now we go against Arsenal on Sunday," said Iraola, who will face his former club Bournemouth in the last eight.

Alonso added: "Every time you reach the penalties, someone will feel it is harsh to go out of the competition.

"We were showing a good level and this is what it takes to come to these stadiums. The Premier League is the main focus."

Alonso made just four changes to the Chelsea side that lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham on Saturday, while Iraola made seven changes from Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday.

Rogers put Chelsea in front with a 40th-minute penalty after Gravenberch clattered into Moises Caicedo.

But Liverpool were level three minutes later with a penalty of their own as Gakpo converted from the spot following Fofana's handball.
At the Etihad Stadium, City were pushed to the brink by Brighton in a 2-2 draw before winning on penalties.

City boss Enzo Maresca made nine changes after Saturday's loss at Aston Villa -- which ended the leaders' 100 percent start to the Premier League campaign.

Rulli stars for City

Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Elliot Anderson and Gianluigi Donnarumma were among the City stars rested.

Brighton went in front after 30 minutes when Malick Yalcouye steered Georginio Rutter's shot past Geronimo Rulli from five yards.

Mateo Kovacic hauled City level 20 minutes later with a fine finish that curled into the far corner from 25 yards.

Rutter restored Brighton's lead two minutes after half-time, slotting home from Jaouen Hadjam's cut-back.

Vitor Reis deflected in Rayan Cherki's 72nd-minute free-kick to equalise for City.

Kovacic's penalty was saved by Jason Steele in the shoot-out, but Rulli denied Brighton's Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk to send City into the last eight.

The sides meet again in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday.

City will meet third-tier Bradford for a place in the semi-finals.
Bournemouth extended their blistering run with a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League last week and followed that up with a 3-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crystal Palace eased the pressure on under-fire boss Pierre Sage with a 1-0 win at Fulham.

In the quarter-finals, Palace host Sunderland, who enjoyed a welcome respite from their Premier League struggles with a 3-2 victory against Brentford at the Stadium of Light.

Fourth-tier Fleetwood reached the quarter-finals with a stunning penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday.

The 'Cod Army' will face the winners of Thursday's clash between Everton and Newcastle.

AFP

LiverpoolChelseaMan CityLeague Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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