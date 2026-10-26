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FOOTBALL

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona at Camp Nou to halve gap to LaLiga leaders

FOOTBALL
12 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid became the first side to beat Barcelona in LaLiga this season, defeating the league leaders 2-1 at Camp Nou with a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

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Mbappe's 11th goal in 10 LaLiga matches secured victory for Jose Mourinho in his return to El Clasico 13 years after his first spell at Real Madrid ended. Real halved the gap to league leaders Barcelona to three points.

Both sides created a series of half-chances early on, but Real's forays forward came with far more resolve.

Barca manager Hansi Flick's frustration on the touchline served as evidence that Mourinho's game plan was functioning better than his own.

In the 41st minute, Yan Diomande crossed from the left and Gerard Martin's soft clearance hit the onrushing Mbappe, bouncing off him and into the net.

Barcelona had the chance to level before the break after a fortunate ricochet, but Lamine Yamal couldn't convert from close range.

It was a set piece that undid Real in the 61st minute, with Pedri's reverse pass finding Raphinha in space in the box and the Brazilian finishing into the corner.

Real's swift movement of the ball in their own half continued to expose the Barcelona backline in the early stages of the second half. However, following the goal, the visitors found it increasingly hard to escape Barcelona's pressing.

Barcelona's attacks were now finishing with last-ditch blocks from the Real defence, even if Mourinho's side continued to carry a threat going forward.

That defensive conviction was rewarded with three minutes remaining. A loose touch from Barcelona substitute Gabriel Jesus set Real on the counter-attack, and substitute Eduardo Camavinga had enough pace to get in behind the defence, before squaring the ball for Mbappe to tap into the empty net.

Barcelona remain top of the standings with 27 points from 10 games, one ahead of Atletico Madrid in second place. Third-place Real Madrid are on 24 points.

Earlier Athletic Club beat Getafe 4-0 and Real Sociedad won 2-1 against Levante. Real Betis remain fourth after drawing 0-0 with Celta Vigo.

Reuters

Real MadridBarcelonaLaLiga

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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