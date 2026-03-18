Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16

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Ruthless Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 Champions League rout
11-03-2026 06:54 HKT
Heartbreak for Newcastle as Yamal's late penalty rescues draw for Barca
11-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Advantage Galatasaray as Lemina header earns 1-0 win over Liverpool
11-03-2026 06:05 HKT
Slick Semenyo helps title-chasing Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham
12-02-2026 06:42 HKT
Man City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal's heels
09-02-2026 03:45 HKT
Real Madrid's Bellingham out for a month with hamstring injury
03-02-2026 05:38 HKT
Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16, dumps out Napoli
29-01-2026 06:58 HKT