Heartbreak for Newcastle as Yamal's late penalty rescues draw for Barca

Read More
10-man Newcastle beat Man Utd 2-1 to end Carrick's unbeaten run
05-03-2026 06:49 HKT
Middle East fighting overshadows world telecom show
02-03-2026 20:12 HKT
Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16, dumps out Napoli
29-01-2026 06:58 HKT
Arsenal complete Champions League clean sweep for top spot
29-01-2026 06:55 HKT
One dead, four seriously injured in train accident near Barcelona
21-01-2026 10:39 HKT
Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid thrash Monaco 6-1
21-01-2026 06:54 HKT
Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 win at Inter
21-01-2026 06:52 HKT
Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League
21-01-2026 06:02 HKT