logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Heartbreak for Newcastle as Yamal's late penalty rescues draw for Barca

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Champions LeagueBarcelonaNewcastle United

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Ruthless Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 Champions League rout
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Advantage Galatasaray as Lemina header earns 1-0 win over Liverpool
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
10-man Newcastle beat Man Utd 2-1 to end Carrick's unbeaten run
FOOTBALL
05-03-2026 06:49 HKT
A picture taken on March 2, 2026 in Barcelona shows Qualcomm's stand adverstising 6G technology during the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world's biggest mobile technology showcase and fair. (AFP)
Middle East fighting overshadows world telecom show
WORLD
02-03-2026 20:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16, dumps out Napoli
FOOTBALL
29-01-2026 06:58 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal complete Champions League clean sweep for top spot
FOOTBALL
29-01-2026 06:55 HKT
Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP Firefighters and rescue personnel work at the site where at least one person died and four were seriously injured when a regional service train collided with a collapsed wall between Sant Sadurni d'Anoia and Gelida, near Barcelona, early January 21, 2026.
One dead, four seriously injured in train accident near Barcelona
WORLD
21-01-2026 10:39 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid thrash Monaco 6-1
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal in seventh heaven with 3-1 win at Inter
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:52 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League
FOOTBALL
21-01-2026 06:02 HKT
Strong monsoon surge to cool HK this weekend, urban low to drop to 16 degrees on Saturday
NEWS
15 hours ago
Father's pedophilia threesome fantasy exposed by TVB's ‘Scoop’
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
logo
(Video) Window cleaner dies after 15-minute pendulum smash into tower in Indonesia storm
WORLD
10-03-2026 04:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.