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FOOD & WINE

NUVA serves up a summer celebration of crab

FOOD & WINE
39 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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NUVA at AsiaWorld-Expo is bringing back its annual Summer Crab Feast, presenting a seasonal menu that explores the richness of crab through traditional Chinese techniques and more contemporary combinations.

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Available until August 31, the menu is built around premium female mud crabs weighing about 12 taels each, alongside crab roe, freshly picked crab meat, handmade shrimp paste and whole crab shells.

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The centerpiece is the salt-baked female mud crab, prepared using coarse sea salt and cooked at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes. The slow roasting helps retain the crab’s natural juices while adding a light toasted aroma to its delicate meat and rich roe.

It is paired with Dongqu 2009 winter-brewed yellow wine, whose full-bodied character and notes of plum and smoked dried fruit complement the crab’s savory sweetness.

The meal opens with young ginger and century egg, featuring tender ginger shoots pickled in-house for more than 10 days for a crisp, sweet-and-sour finish.

This is followed by crab meat and egg-white spring rolls, wrapped in a thin pastry and fried until golden, offering a crisp exterior and a juicy filling.

The crab roe xiaolongbao delivers another indulgent course, with a soft, delicate wrapper encasing pork, crab roe and a rich broth, before being topped with an additional layer of roe. An Austrian Grüner Veltliner 2021, with citrus and green apple notes, provides a refreshing contrast.

A lighter course comes in the form of double-boiled winter melon soup with crab meat and conpoy. Chicken, Jinhua ham, lotus seeds and seasonal winter melon are simmered for two to three hours, producing a clear and gently sweet broth suited to the summer heat.

Set against NUVA’s 180-degree views of the Lantau waterfront, the menu offers a relaxed way to enjoy seasonal seafood with family and friends.

Diners who download the AsiaWorld-Expo mobile app and register as members can enjoy 20 percent off dining at NUVA throughout the year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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