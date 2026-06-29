Reimagining classic French flan with Asian flavors

A touch of Parisian sweetness has arrived in Tsim Sha Tsui, as COCO at The Mira Hong Kong introduces six new French-style Parisian custard tarts this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Located at the heart of the city, the café and patisserie is bringing a romantic French mood to Nathan Road with its latest pastry launch. Created by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Alexis Watrin, the new Flan Pâtissier collection reimagines the classic French custard tart with a refined texture, crisp pastry base and flavors inspired by both Paris and Asia.

Unlike the familiar Hong Kong egg tart, the Parisian flan is known for its thick-cut form and rich, velvety custard.

COCO’s version uses a double-baking technique to achieve a contrast between the buttery, crisp tart shell and the smooth, dense custard filling. The result is a dessert that feels indulgent yet elegant, with a gentle wobble at the center and a melt-in-the-mouth finish.

“We wished to bring a slice of Paris to Hong Kong,” said Watrin, adding that the launch arrives “just in time for a frivolous summer le flan affair.”

The six flavors pay tribute to the traditional Parisian flan while reflecting local and Asian taste preferences:

• Classic Vanilla

Inspired by romance beneath the Eiffel Tower, the classic version uses Madagascar vanilla pods for a warm, aromatic and timeless flavor.

• Hazelnut

A richer interpretation featuring gianduja from Piedmont, finished with crunchy hazelnut topping for added texture and depth.

• Uji Matcha

A Paris-meets-Kyoto creation that blends premium green tea with custard, offering a balanced bittersweet note and clean finish.

• Black Sesame

Deep in color and full of roasted sesame aroma, this flavor brings a bold Asian character to the French pastry.

• Purple Taro

With its vivid purple tone, the flavor nods to Taipei’s dessert culture while echoing The Mira Hong Kong’s signature color palette.

• Hong Kong Milk Tea

A Parisian flan with a cha chaan teng soul, this flavor pays tribute to Hong Kong through the silky, familiar taste of local milk tea.

+ 1

Served with a cup of coffee, the new flans are designed as a light afternoon indulgence for those looking to enjoy a refined French pastry moment in the city.

At a glance

Serving date: From June 29, 2026

Serving time: 1pm to 7pm daily

Location: COCO, G/F, The Mira Hong Kong, 118–130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Prices:

Two pieces: HK$118

Four pieces: HK$228

Six pieces: HK$328

Whole 16cm flan, single flavor: HK$328

(All flavors available for mix and match)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com