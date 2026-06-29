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FOOD & WINE

Reimagining classic French flan with Asian flavors

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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A touch of Parisian sweetness has arrived in Tsim Sha Tsui, as COCO at The Mira Hong Kong introduces six new French-style Parisian custard tarts this summer.

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Located at the heart of the city, the café and patisserie is bringing a romantic French mood to Nathan Road with its latest pastry launch. Created by the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef Alexis Watrin, the new Flan Pâtissier collection reimagines the classic French custard tart with a refined texture, crisp pastry base and flavors inspired by both Paris and Asia.

Unlike the familiar Hong Kong egg tart, the Parisian flan is known for its thick-cut form and rich, velvety custard.

COCO’s version uses a double-baking technique to achieve a contrast between the buttery, crisp tart shell and the smooth, dense custard filling. The result is a dessert that feels indulgent yet elegant, with a gentle wobble at the center and a melt-in-the-mouth finish.

“We wished to bring a slice of Paris to Hong Kong,” said Watrin, adding that the launch arrives “just in time for a frivolous summer le flan affair.”

The six flavors pay tribute to the traditional Parisian flan while reflecting local and Asian taste preferences:

• Classic Vanilla
Inspired by romance beneath the Eiffel Tower, the classic version uses Madagascar vanilla pods for a warm, aromatic and timeless flavor.

• Hazelnut
A richer interpretation featuring gianduja from Piedmont, finished with crunchy hazelnut topping for added texture and depth.

• Uji Matcha
A Paris-meets-Kyoto creation that blends premium green tea with custard, offering a balanced bittersweet note and clean finish.

• Black Sesame
Deep in color and full of roasted sesame aroma, this flavor brings a bold Asian character to the French pastry.

• Purple Taro
With its vivid purple tone, the flavor nods to Taipei’s dessert culture while echoing The Mira Hong Kong’s signature color palette.

• Hong Kong Milk Tea
A Parisian flan with a cha chaan teng soul, this flavor pays tribute to Hong Kong through the silky, familiar taste of local milk tea.

Original Vanilla.
Hong Kong Milk Tea.
Uji Matcha.
Black Sesame.
Purple Taro.
+1
Hazelnut.

Served with a cup of coffee, the new flans are designed as a light afternoon indulgence for those looking to enjoy a refined French pastry moment in the city.

At a glance
Serving date: From June 29, 2026
Serving time: 1pm to 7pm daily
Location: COCO, G/F, The Mira Hong Kong, 118–130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Prices:
Two pieces: HK$118
Four pieces: HK$228
Six pieces: HK$328
Whole 16cm flan, single flavor: HK$328
(All flavors available for mix and match)

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

COCOThe Mira Hong KongFrench flanHong Kong dessert

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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